If you were in town last Saturday, you probably saw a portion of the many flags flying throughout the community. You may also have been wondering, “Why today?” May 20, was Armed Forces Day? More than 20 years ago Perrie Sheldon saw an “Avenue of Flags” while visiting in Iowa. Thinking it would be a great project for Fergus Falls, Sheldon, along with co-founder Stan Morrill, presented the idea to organizations throughout the city as well as to Mayor Kelly Ferber. With the blessings of the city, the “Veterans Walk of Flags” started in Veteran’s Memorial Park in Fergus Falls. Flags in those days sold for $75 apiece and honored any veteran, living or deceased, who served in any war with an Honorable Discharge. Each flag is numbered and named for a veteran. They are then taken to the corresponding numbered location. Only a few years into the project I purchased three memorial flags: honoring my dad, my late husband and my son. At the present time, the Veteran’s Walk of Flags is maxed out at 1,862 flags which are displayed in 10 areas around town: Veterans Park, Magnuson (NP) Park, Court House, Junius Ave., Union Ave., Wright Park, Neese Park, City Hall Park, Friberg/Summit Ave., and the Minnesota Veterans Home. Flags are displayed 10 times per year. For those of you counting, Memorial Day is the third time for flags to fly. Day one was May 1, Loyalty Day, but the weather was too nasty for the flags, day two was last Saturday was Armed Forces Day.
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
Most Popular
-
Ben Franklin Crafts closing
-
Steal A Deal discount retailer opens in the former Sunmart
-
Area theft ring busted
-
Ottertail couple charged with tax and fraud violations
-
Bauman resigns as CEO of Greater Fergus Falls
-
Ecker update
-
Lakes Area Grow Co. to celebrate grand opening
-
Fatal crash in Scambler Township
-
Firearm theft at JK Sports
-
A dying town? I think not!
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
Ecker update
-
Surprise find: Old check surfaces at Ben Franklin
-
Being exposed to the real world
-
From the Record -- May 16-22, 2023
-
Hitting the ground running: Area bonding projects on track
-
Mark your calendars: Phelps Mill restoration celebration is set
-
Fergus boys tackle conference foes
-
Tungseth, Comets won it all in 1974
-
Ottertail couple charged with tax and fraud violations
-
(Ful)bright future: Berit Skogen selected for elite award