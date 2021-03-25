As I have written previously, we are in the mud season. I had to literally take a scrub brush to Eric’s work pants to get the mud off before even thinking of washing them. I find dried mud scattered across the floor because although we remove our shoes when entering the house, when we put them back on to leave, we remember something we need to take with us. Our trek for that item inevitably deposits dried mud along our path. At least it can be swept or vacuumed.
Spring has indeed sprung. Yesterday, we were watching the geese maneuver through ice crusted waters as they begin the nesting process. Indeed, two gracefully gliding geese found a small area of open water. We watched to see what they would do when they swam up against the ice. The first one hopped onto the ice, walked several feet and found more open water. His mate followed but with the first step on the ice she crashed through. You know the ice is thin when a goose falls through. She tried again, waddled across the frozen expanse and joined her mate in open water on the other side. Such is spring.
Looking back to my childhood days, I remember this time of year in the back yard. We watched the ducks race across the damp dead grass as the boy ducks chased the girl ducks. I remember my anguish as I witnessed five boy ducks chasing after one helpless girl duck. Being a girl with an older brother, I thought she was being beat up. It’s just not right. Sometimes one of those boy ducks would jump on top of the girl because she couldn’t run away fast enough, and I felt so sorry for her. In my distress, I told Mom about those mean boy ducks. She just “tisked” at the problem and said it’s the way it is with ducks. So unfair, I thought, sometimes I just had to go in the house, I couldn’t handle the cruelty. I’m much older now, and I get it, it’s just the way it is with ducks. Hmmm.
Nestled under the apple trees in the back yard we had a playhouse. It was always a novelty in the spring because we never used it in winter. Nevertheless, in spring the playhouse was damp, dark, dirty and cold inside. The playhouse was home to the “kitchen” I got for Christmas when I was three. Made of white cardboard, the kitchen included a stove with burners that lit up when the nob was turned (until the battery went dead), a refrigerator that was almost as tall as we were, and a cabinet that had a plastic sink with a reservoir and a pump like you get in a lotion bottle. We were convinced that the refrigerator really did keep things cold and the stove actually got warm, but never hot.
It was about this time of year, during the mud season that my brother Steve, his buddy, Jeffery, from across the street, and I were playing in the back yard. I was 6 or 7 and the boys were a year older. A little boy from the apartment building next door appeared at the fence between the yards. He watched us as we played and of course we talked to him. One of the boys thought it would be fun to give the new friend a mud pie. Who doesn’t love mud pies? We set about finding dirt from the sandbox and went in to the playhouse for a dish. We pushed the pump and lo and behold it delivered a little bit of dirty water into our dish. We added the sand and stirred. We then offered our pie to the little boy, telling him it was good. To my horror he ate it! Then he ran home crying.
As you might guess, we were in big trouble. We knew this was not going to turn out good. Running across the street to Jeffery’s house, we hid in the lilac bushes and strategized what we should do. Tired of hiding, with no plan on how to move forward, Steve and I headed home to face the music. Our prediction was correct. Mom’s first question was, “Where have you been?” in her most mad mother voice. The next question was, “What did you do to that little boy?” We innocently reported that we gave him a mud pie with sand and water from the playhouse. Steve tried to defend our action by explaining that the kid should have known better than to eat it, but his defense fell on deaf ears. Mom, continuing her tirade, informed us that his mother called and asked if the child should go to the hospital to have his stomach pumped. “Your father and I could be sued!” Followed by “Go to your rooms, you should know better than to give a little kid mud pies!” I spent the rest of the day in my bedroom. I didn’t know what would happen if we were sued, maybe we would lose our house! It was a worrisome event. Eventually Steve and I were released from our confinement. Dad was home and things had calmed down. The kid was not taken to the hospital and he did not get sick. We weren’t being sued. We were admonished to leave the little kids next door alone and for heaven’s sake, never give anyone mud pies. There was also some kind of threat about taking away the kitchen or maybe the playhouse, but of course that never happened.
As a child, did you ever have one of those days? Were you the victim or the instigator of a misadventure? Did you understand what was happening with the animals in spring? Ah, the innocence of youth. Fond memories of spring, the mud season.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
