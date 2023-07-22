It's no secret that I love my dogs. There is also no secret that I have a favorite of my three dogs ... I just can't help it!
My oldest dog recently turned seven-years-old. His name is Jasper and he's a black cockapoo (cocker spaniel poodle mix) with a white patch on his check and chin and a few little white tufts on his toes. He is my baby. He knows it, and almost everyone who knows us know it, too.
My oldest boy picked out Jasper right after I found out I wouldn't have any more kids of my own. I was a single mom at the time and he was an only child who desperately needed a friend. He declared Jasper his brother instantly, but Jasper chose me as his person. Luckily for all of us, Jasper loved cozying in with my son and playing with him while I was busy, and we all frequently piled on the couch together for a movie night.
Jasper has moved with us seven times in seven years, was with me for two college degrees, a wedding, divorce and another marriage, surgery, many road trips and so much more. He's been through the happy, sad, frustrating, lonely, infuriating, joyful, exciting moments of the past seven years, and he is my little buddy.
I'm one of those dog moms who talk to their animals like they talk back, and when I have those moments where I need someone to talk to immediately, I can always count on Jasper to look at me with his big brown eyes and listen, offering a little lick or nudge every now and than to confirm that he's paying attention. He's like a soft little weight blanket, settling in on my lap, by my side or sprawled across my stomach. I am convinced that there never will be another dog like Jasper — he's the best!
My love for Jasper doesn't mean that I don't love my other two dogs, not by a long shot, they are just younger and still amidst the puppy annoyances that sometimes make me want to pull my hair out.
Chai (female) and Costanza (male) are almost two-years-old now. They are siblings from the same litter, but you would never guess by looking at them. Chai is short-haired and petite and looks about as much of a mutt as she actually is. She has pointy ears and is primarily a mottled gray-brown color and white. Costanza, on the other hand, looks like an Australian Shepherd with a long, fluffy tail. He is almost entirely white, with one dark gray spot by his tail and a gray and black mottled face. He is at least twice the size of his sister. The puppies' personalities are also entirely different.
I like to call Chai a Velcro-dog, meaning she is stuck to someone's side at all times. About the only time I have seen Chai alone is if she is sleeping. Chai loves attention, almost too much, and is infinitely jealous if one of the other dogs is getting it and she is not. It has taken almost two years, but she has learned that when I sit down on the couch to read, there is enough room for all of the dogs to be by me, not just her. Her spot is generally nestled my legs, since I have them up on the couch with me. Chai is also a little scavenger. You'd swear we don't feed her with the way she seeks out food and how skinny she is, but she eats the most out of the dogs! If you don't see Chai and things are quiet, it's best to check and see if she's digging in a trash can trying to find a treat! Ultimately, she is a sweet little cuddler, though.
Costanza is his own dog ... mostly. He chose my husband as his person and loves to be wherever he is; but if that isn't where his sister is, he is going back and forth. He doesn't really enjoy cuddling for more than a few seconds, but still likes to be next to you and always expressing interest in what you're doing. He loves to play the most out of the three dogs. His favorite game is wrestling with his sister and, despite being twice her size, her speed and fearlessness is usually enough for her to come out the champion. He also plays gentle with kids and other dogs, like Jasper. He's a good boy.
My dogs all stick around, for the most part, though we cannot get them to stay in our yard to save our souls, they come back. We had some bad luck with a wireless fence system, so I'm sorry to our neighbors and area dog walkers who get greeted by our trio on a regular basis. They just get so excited that any semblance of listening flies out the door.
The biggest irritation I has with all of our dogs, though, is the barking. If they hear a door, they bark. And they don't just bark a little bit, they bark until someone enters the door. You can imagine how irritating this is when they only think they hear a door and there are three dogs barking like crazy waiting for someone to appear. (And this happens frequently!)
If you ever see us and our dogs, rest assured that they are nice dogs, but Chai gets nervous with new dogs, Jasper can be a cranky old man if the butt-sniffing takes too long and they will all probably bark, though the most they will do is lick you incessantly!
Heather Kantrud is the general manager and managing editor for Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls, where she resides with her family.