Today's youth are tomorrow's adults, tomorrow's workforce, the future. Society would be hard pressed to disagree with that statement, though the preparedness of our next generation to "adequately fill our shoes" is certainly a topic of much debate.
In order to help prepare today's youth for the realities of the real world, there are certain steps that communities can take to engage with them in a meaningful way. This is especially important in rural communities.
It is becoming increasingly difficult for school systems to engage their students with a community for a number of reasons, many of which are tied to mandated protection of minors and other safety and security measures that they are required to uphold. Otter Tail County is lucky to have school-based programs that facilitate internships in the community, introduction to trade work, post-secondary education credits for students to earn credits at a high school and college level simultaneously and other real-world relevant programming; however, engagement with today's youth isn't the sole responsibility of a school system.
Exposing youth to local matters of public interest falls on family members and community members, and the local newspaper is a great way to grant them that exposure.
Social media and the internet are chock full of misinformation that is widely believed by youth and adults alike. Many people no longer know how to identify fake news. Community members will even share an accurate news article on social media, and misrepresent what the article says — and others believe them.
Did you know that rural communities with local newspapers have a greater tendency to thrive? Youth are required for rural communities to thrive. Did you know that local rural newspapers drive voter turnout? Today's youth are tomorrow's voters. Did you know that youth who engage in journalism tend to have higher ACT scores, a better understanding of their community and find more success in college? As the kids would say, "For real, bruh!"
How can communities help prepare today's youth to be tomorrow's decision-makers? For starters, partner with local schools — see what they need and see if there is an opportunity to meet a need or to fill a gap. If the school has an internship program, be willing to take on an intern and provide them with actual training in addition to assigning them the project that no one else wants to do. Contact the schools with employment opportunities that could be filled by one of their students. Businesses can offer to present professional expertise via school assemblies, or they can offer to host various activities or field trips for school-aged youth.
Fergus Falls Public School Superintendent Jeff Drake, in discussions with Daily Journal Media, disclosed that local high school students feel disconnected from the community. That is a sad reality that certainly isn't isolated to this community or this region.
Daily Journal Media wants to make a difference for the youth of this community, and we are actively taking steps to partner with local schools in order to make strides to do so. As the 2022-23 school year nears an end, we have partnered with area schools to provide an awards banquet to high school-aged visual and performing artists. Shortly after the close of the year, we will once again focus on the youth of Otter Tail County, shining the spotlight on athletes. The organization is actively working with youth exposure in the newspaper, and developing news consumption methods and articles that are identified as desirable and important by area youth.
In the 2023-24 school year, Daily Journal Media aims to partner with schools in a greater way, providing valuable community news and engaging with youth in a way that they have determined is meaningful.
In the meantime, I encourage community members to provide local news to area youth. Subscribe to local newspapers and encourage your household to not only read the news, but discuss the news. Encourage youth to write letters to the editor about local topics and their opinion on local topics.
As a community, we can prepare our youth for adulthood. Let's all do our part to ensure the next generation is prepared by engaging now, not later.