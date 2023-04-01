Most of us are looking forward to Spring. Can I get an amen? AMEN! The month of April is a glorious time to appreciate and celebrate the beauty of the earth and the life that springs forth in the greening of the grass, and the fresh smell of rebirth. In Native American culture, all parts of the earth are seen as relatives. Not only our human brothers and sisters, but relatives with wings, hooves, fins, and roots as well. We can sense it, can’t we? The connection that we feel with a family pet, the pride and joy that we feel when we see that first tomato appear on the vine, the overwhelming sense of awe when we watch the sunset over a beautiful body of water. If we pay attention to our bodies, we know the holy connection that we have with this earth.
For the healing of the world
- By Beth Monke Citizen's Climate Lobby
