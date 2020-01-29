Last Sunday evening friends called to invite us for supper. “Wonderful, we’d love to come.” After a delicious and filling meal our host said, “Sorry, I don’t have dessert.” Who needs dessert after a spectacular meal like that? And then she said, “Unless you want me to put cookies in the oven.” She pointed the sword at my heart and gave it a push, I enthusiastically said “OK!” Chocolate chip cookies fresh out of the oven is a temptation even the saints can’t deny! How did I know they were chocolate chip? We are friends, I know Schwan’s cookies, and I know my friend. If chocolate cookies were a sin, I’m not sure I would make it to heaven. They are my slam dunk, hands down favorite cookie.
My love affair with chewy chocolate chip cookies goes back to when my kids were young. Mom’s were overbaked and all I knew. My college roomates cookies were anemic looking. When my kids were little and we always had extra kids in the house I learned to make two different varieties of chocolate chips cookies: with oatmeal (these are the healthy ones) and the delectable Beth Deibert chocolate chip cookies made with real chocolate chips and plenty of dark brown sugar. The recipe makes a batch so large you need to mix them in the extra large green Tupperware bowl. Do you still have one of those bowls? Her children claimed that these cookies were the best on the planet, and I had to agree. One time my sister-in-law told me that her sons were eating cookies at someone’s home and told her later that they were really good cookies, but not as good as Aunt Sue’s chocolate chip cookies. Yes, I had those boys well trained!
As my family grew older and my youngest daughter and I were the only ones left at home, I found it unnecessary to bake as much, and although she was thin as a rail, I couldn’t allow myself the indulgence of repeated trips to the cookie jar. Still having a craving for chocolate chip cookies, and to make sure teens would show up at the house from time to time, I learned to mix up a batch, scoop the cookies onto a baking sheet and freeze them for future endulgence. Always having a batch of fresh baked cookies to pull out of the oven was the next best thing to heaven itself.
Nevertheless, not every baking endeavor turned out successfully. One evening, my daughter and her boyfriend were watching a movie and I was studying (graduated from college at 45). I thought it would be nice to treat them to a pan of fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies, so I grabbed a baking sheet, went to the freezer and extracted 12 nicely formed frozen cookies. Placing them carefully on the pan, I started the oven. When a beep that told me the oven was hot, I plopped the pan in, started the timer, and went back to studying. After a few minutes, I couldn’t help thinking, mmm those cookies smell good. It’s only been three minutes, no point in getting up. I kept studying. A couple minutes later I thought, those cookies smell done, but the timer hasn’t gone off. I continued to study. My next thought was, something must have spilled on the bottom of the oven, because I’m smelling something burnt. The timer hadn’t gone off and it was only set for 10 minutes, so I continued to work on my class. The timer alerted me that 10 minutes had passed so I put my book aside and sauntered into the kitchen. Wow, I must have really spilled something in the oven because there was smoke coming out of the heat vent. I opened the oven door to a cloud of smoke and found 12 shrunken black lumps of what looked like coal smoldering from the cookie sheet. I grabbed an extra thick potholder and ran with the pan of burned sacrifice to the deck so my whole kitchen wouldn’t be filled with smoke. The kids came upstairs asking what smelled so bad. I explained that I was trying to make cookies and study at the same time. They were not impressed with my efforts. In fact, I think my daughter was mortified☹
What could possibly have gone wrong? I bake all the time! Checking the range, I realized the cook setting, which is generally on bake, was on broil, and the temperature setting which typically comes on automatically to 350 unless you change it, was set to the standard broil setting of 550. In short, I broiled my cookies for 10 minutes! After they cooled, I thought to leave them for the squirrels, but realized that even squirrels won’t eat lumps of coal, so I tossed them in the outdoor trash so the odor wouldn’t invade the entire house. It took some time, but the kitchen finally cleared of smoke and smell. I put another pan of cookies in the oven, carefully checking the settings. I gave up studying for the evening and promised myself to never cook while studying.
Has something like that ever happened to you? Am I the only one who has such a one track mind that I can’t recognize something burning when it assaults my senses? My daughter will never let me forget that event. What are your stories? You may not want to admit to some of the mishaps you’ve had, but if you are willing, I’d love to hear them. Share the love, bake cookies, but don’t broil them.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears on Thursday.
