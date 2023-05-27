Public Works is the department of the city that gets our hands dirty – literally! These professionals focus on infrastructure, facilities and the services that are vital to making Fergus Falls a great place to live, work and play. What they do protects our health and safety and improves the quality of life here. From our transportation, water supply, water treatment and solid waste systems, public buildings, park systems and other structures, we have 50 employees of our public works department to thank. Whether it’s a midnight snowstorm, weekend water main break or a routine garbage pick-up day, I’ve found this team to be selfless and hard working. They don’t do their jobs for praise. They just take pride in hard, quality work, day in and day out. These men and women are engineers, managers and employees at all levels of our city government.
