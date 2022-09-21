I absolutely love movies.
Throughout my degree I had the opportunity to take numerous film courses and I was baffled by how much I ended up learning in them. Like so many ubiquitous art forms we enjoy nearly every day such as music and photography, the magic and science behind movies present an infinitely complex system that is fascinating to study closely.
In one of these classes on the first day the professor went around the room and asked students for their favorite movie. As I raced to find a movie I had seen that would display a deep knowledge of cinema and impress the class, I stopped. Movies, although intricate and painstakingly expensive to make in most cases, are meant to invoke feelings of awe and wonder. Jurassic Park was my answer to this question and I still love it to this day. I even have the original VHS with the well-worn paper jacket it came in and I treasure all the places that cassette has taken me through the years.
Keeping with the theme of recommending items that spur thought and help to bring fresh perspective, I thought I’d offer a movie (or several) this week in place of a book. Wes Anderson is a widely celebrated filmmaker known for his eccentric use of symmetry, inspiring use of color and juxtaposition of humor and conflict.
“Moonrise Kingdom” is an absolute favorite of mine and one I highly recommend. I broke down a scene in another one of his beautiful films, “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” I leave you now with an interpretation of one of the many iconic scenes.
While navigating formidable ideas and situations such as war, love, and death, The Grand Budapest Hotel is able to simultaneously create a hilarious and fantastical realm through the clever use of mise-en-scene, cinematography and editing. Although only two minutes in length and comprising a very specific era in Wes Anderson’s Grand Budapest storyline, this sequence can be observed to be a condensed version of the entire film in reference to its use of color, lighting and general cinematography and editing.
Two of the most salient aspects of mise-en-scene found within this short clip are the use of color and lighting, which work in tandem throughout the film to create the motif of good versus evil. M. Gustave and Zero are dressed in their strikingly purple uniforms and they are in the warm confines of a wood-lined train car. The key lighting comes from outside the window which creates a hard, motivated side-lighting. This bleak exterior, however, is countered with the warmer tones of color and fill lighting present within the cabin, inferring a feeling of warmth and safety. When stopping in the barley field, the soldiers come into view through a deep space composition shot. The outside is desolate, cold and presents a stark contrast to the atmosphere found within the train car. The soldiers wear grey uniforms, which directly relate to the frigid and austere landscape they come from. By varying the composition between shallow-space and deep-space shots, this scene further develops the thematic element of two different worlds colliding. Through the juxtaposition of these differing compositions, the ensuing argument and physical scuffle is made much more personal and affronting, bringing the outside world of political and military upheaval within the confined realm of Gustave and Zero’s previously sheltered area of safety.
