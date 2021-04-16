Fergus Falls senior boys basketball player Mike Hilley led his team to the state tournament in 1986. That same year he was one of five finalists for Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball award.
Today Hilley is proud of his daughter, Sydney, an All-American senior volleyball player for the University of Wisconsin. The unbeaten Badgers commenced play this week in NCAA tournament action.
These days Mike operates Midwest 3-on-3 basketball camps and clinics, based near the Twin Cities. He relies on his experience as an Otter basketball player who later played college basketball at NDSU and Concordia College.
Sydney inherited her athletic ability from not only Mike but also from Mike’s wife, Christy, who played volleyball for NDSU. Christy is a middle school French teacher who also assists with Mike’s basketball business.
Proud of Mike, Christy, Sydney and her two siblings are Mike’s parents, Pat and Linda Hilley of Fergus Falls.
“We’re also proud that Sydney, in addition to being a great volleyball player, is also an academic All-American,” Pat said.
She majored in genetics and genomics at the University of Wisconsin and is now in her first semester as a graduate student in applied biotechnology.
“From a distance, it might seem as though Sydney Hilley is almost too good to be true,” wrote Dennis Punzel in an article for the Wisconsin State Journal, the daily newspaper published in Madison.
Sydney told Punzel that the key to success in academics and athletics is time management.
“That’s a skill I learned in high school and honed in college,” she said. “If I’m doing school, I’m not thinking about volleyball. And when I’m in the gym I’m not worried about school.”
Sydney, who stands 6 foot, was named Big Ten Setter of the Year for 2020-21. She ranks fourth in University of Wisconsin volleyball history with 4,127 assists.
Thanks to the bonus year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19, Sydney has the option of returning to play for the Badgers in the fall of 2021. She is also contemplating the opportunity to play professional volleyball overseas.
Eventually, she plans to be in the biotech world, preferably involved in cancer research.
Mike gave it his all at Fergus Falls High School and in college at NDSU and Concordia. Sydney has done the same at Champlin Park High School in Brooklyn Park and also at the University of Wisconsin.
FF Otter opponent finally enters retirement
The Fergus Falls Otter boys basketball team lost to Minneapolis Roosevelt in the semifinals of the 1957 state tournament.
A star player for Roosevelt that year was Tom Nordland, who many people referred to as a pure shooter.
“Tommy Nordland just retired as a shooting coach at 81,” said Dayton Soby of the FFHS Class of 1957. “That’s my age, and I can still teach shooting although I can barely jump off the floor.”
Soby played basketball with Nordland at the Minneapolis Athletic Club for many years.
Nordland, with his skills and knowledge, stayed in good shape after his college basketball playing days at Stanford. He not only coordinated basketball camps but shared his shooting expertise with videos.
A technique taught by Nordland is that the critical point for a jump shot is to release the ball at the top of the jump.
“Then there is upward inertia from the ball being thrust upward and the legs going up, which means the shot needs less hand push and there is more arc,” Soby said.
Nordland developed two basketball shooting videos. The first one, developed in 1997, provides the basics of shooting and the second video is an application of Nordland’s swish method.
After residing several years in California, Nordland is now back in Minneapolis, where it all began. He was recently inducted into the new Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.