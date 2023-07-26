1954

Fosston High School Class of 1954.

 Submitted Jeff Solstein

On July 7, I drove up to my hometown of Fosston and had a joyous two days hanging out with my friends from FHS Class of 1954. Think of that! We graduated from high school 69 years ago.



