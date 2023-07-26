On July 7, I drove up to my hometown of Fosston and had a joyous two days hanging out with my friends from FHS Class of 1954. Think of that! We graduated from high school 69 years ago.
We met at LePier’s Restaurant and were happy to see so many of our classmates able to get around. We are now 86 or 87 years old. Sadly, 52 of our classmates have passed away, but 34 of us are still alive and doing okay.
Notice in the photo – there were 16 of us old-timers who were able to attend the reunion. I set up the shot, and found a place to stand in the back (I’m the guy in the Navy cap). Then Jeff Solstein took the photo. He is the son of Eileen and Tubby Solstein. Tubby was another 1954 classmate who passed away two years ago.
We had a wonderful time telling stories about high school days. Gabe Brisbois served as the emcee for a little program we put together. Gabe and his wife Mary Ann are the spark plugs of our class. They call us when a classmate has passed away and send memorial flowers to their families. Basically, they keep us all in touch.
I did a reading of the Daily Journal piece I wrote on our last reunion in July of 2018. Then Jim Rude got out his guitar and sang a couple of wonderful George Jones tunes. Gabe wrapped it up by asking each of our 16 classmates to comment on what they remember most about our high school days, our favorite teachers, activities, dating and such.
Several of our classmates have enjoyed remarkable achievements. To mention a couple, Gail Vikan and her husband Harry Adams started a summer chamber music concert series in Napa Valley, Calif., titled “Music in the Vineyards.” Gail and Harry have both passed away, but their son, Michael Adams, has kept it going. Check out their website at www.musicinthevineyards.org.
Another Class of 1954 graduate, Gordie Norman, became the director of the band at Glendora High School in California, and they marched in a number of Rose Bowl Parades. Gordie’s wife, Diane, recently passed away, and he was not able to make it to our reunion. Other classmates have had successful careers in education, business, government, the military and healthcare. I am so proud to be part of our class.
That afternoon I went over to the East Polk County Heritage Center to visit my old one-room country school, Moen School, which was moved into Fosston and is now a wonderful museum. I had a chance to meet Carol Lee Wold, my fourth grade teacher, who turned 97 in February. There were 15 of us there, who attended Moen School. We reminisced about walking two miles to school, of course it was uphill both ways.
On Saturday, the eighth, there was the BIG PARADE, with decorated floats for each Fosston High School Class. We were reminded about getting up there in years, when we were placed third in the parade. Only Class of 1944 and Class of 1945 were ahead of our Class of 1954 float. Eight of our classmates rode on the float which proclaimed in big letters, “OVER 80, BUT STILL LIVING, LOVING, AND LAUGHING.”
It was a fun weekend for me, and I am grateful for the efforts of those who volunteered to create this splendid celebration. I hope to be alive for the next reunion in 2028.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.