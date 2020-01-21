Have you ever found yourself overthinking? Do you blow minor issues all out of proportion? I plead guilty. I often dwell incessantly on my problems and shortcomings. All this overthinking stuff clutters my inner space and crowds out feelings of peace and calm.
My brother sent me an article on tips to overcome the overthinking habit. It originates from a book written by Richard Paterson titled “Kick the Thinking Habit.” So if you want to declutter the old brain of useless junk, some of these tips may help.
Oftentimes overthinking occurs on autopilot. We must bring them into the light and become consciously aware of them. Don’t resist the thoughts, just stand back and watch them objectively with a nonjudgmental attitude.
I like this next piece of advice. Take everything your mind tells you with a large grain of salt. Ask yourself if the brain clutter is actually true. Ninety percent of the time the answer will be no. Then why are you overthinking falsehoods?
We have to keep things in perspective. What is it that actually triggers overthinking? Is it the end of the world if someone said something mean about you? Is it worth getting angry when caught in traffic? Were you treated unfairly? Ask yourself “will this matter five years from now?” Or even five days from now.
There is one piece of advice I have successfully used to kick the “OT” habit. When you catch yourself in the cluttering brain mood, get up and move. Moving will not only shift your mindset but also help release any pent up tension and emotion caused by overthinking.
My favorite tip in the entire article was “show the mind who’s boss.” Let me quote verbatim on this tip.
“Overthinking is a lot like bringing on Netflix. You find yourself unconsciously gravitating over and over to the same old channels- the ‘worry’ channel, ‘the self-doubt’ channel or the ‘wanting to control everything’ channel. But the truth is, you are the one holding the remote control. If you decide right now to hit the stop thinking button, the mind has to comply. The next time you catch yourself mid-episode in a replay of ‘The 101 Ways That My Life Sucks,’ tell the mind, ‘Enough! We are going to change the topic now.’ You’re the one in charge.”
I found these tips to be very helpful. They empowered me to live a more peaceful and calm life. Life is too short to fill it with useless clutter. So if you are wallowing in doomsday thoughts about the future or feeling angry at your neighbor, remember this quote by Laurie Viera Rigler:
“You know, it is a little known fact that thinking is entirely overrated. The world would be a much better place if we all did a lot less of it.”.
Jean Lemmon is a columnist for The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
