Independence Day, or the Fourth of July as we know it, is the day we declared our independence from Great Britain. Our founding fathers voted on it on July 2, 1776, but it took a couple days to get the paperwork completed and ratified. On July 6 the Declaration of Independence hit the newspapers and the public heard the first reading in Philadelphia along with the ringing of bells and a band. Philadelphia held the first annual commemoration of independence on July 4, 1777, with bonfires and fireworks in spite of the war. Since 1776 we have had parades, bands and bonfires; fireworks, family and food; as we celebrate the birth of our country.
It’s the holiday weekend and if you live at the lake, as we do, you know it means the troops will be descending upon you in force. I love having family home, but I tend to overdo it and have to remind myself I do this because I want to. The troops would be happy with a sleeping bag, air mattress and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. But I’m not satisfied with such accommodations so I drive myself crazy. Does that sound familiar? Then I talk to myself … a lot: “You love this and you know it.” “Yes I know, but I’m tired.” And, “We need to eat, and I don’t want PB and J.” “Too bad my kitchen is perfect for one,” and so it goes. I eventually find my rhythm and the frustrations soon morph into background noise. Since July Fourth lands on Sunday, the troops will arrive like waves on the beach starting Friday night.
The first wave will deliver daughter No. 2, her family and the granddog. I’m grateful they’re bringing their camper. Grandpa and I will be serving fish at the Elks (will we see you?), so we may not even be home when they arrive! The next wave should be daughter No. 1 with her family, and maybe the senior granddog, a huge but gentle great Dane. My stepson with his family has promised to splash in with an appearance on Saturday. The final wave will be our youngest daughter with her hungry troops who should roll in sometime Saturday before lunch. Weather permitting, we will eat turkey and play in the water.
On the Fourth of July we’ll watch the boat parade on Wall Lake from shore. We don’t have a motor boat and it’s difficult to enter a sailboat or canoe in a parade. Last year there were over 30 elaborately decorated boats. Years ago, we put a turkey on the grill, decorated my dad’s rickety old pontoon and rode in the parade with Lee Greenwood’s “I’m Proud to Be an American,” blasting over a loudspeaker. Several years later, we tied our kayaks behind the neighbor’s pontoon for the event. It was a little more thrilling than I am comfortable with. Kayaks aren’t made to travel the speed of a pontoon, even at parade speed! The following year we rode with the neighbors. You know you’re getting older when you leave your kayak at home and take the safe ride.
I remember Fourth of July celebrations when I was a preteen. We had a new swimming pool in our backyard. My dad was a sales rep for the pool company, so it only made sense that we had one. Every year we would put a huge turkey on the rotisserie grill. Dad went to Fleet Farm and bought a syringe for large animals and used it to inject a honey butter mixture into the turkey. The outside of the turkey looked burnt to me, but the inside was sweet and moist. Our friends were invited and we hung out around the pool, swimming and eating delectable rotisserie turkey and a plethora of salads.
In the years when my kids were all home, we spent July Fourth at South Turtle Lake with family and our speedboat. Rain or shine, we gathered outside, there wasn’t a cabin. I remember one cold July Fourth we donned warm jackets. Was that a snowflake? One year my mother-in-law brought a fake wiener. It looked real, especially after she put it in a bun and spread catsup over it. She handed it to a guest and we took videos of him trying to eat it. It was hilarious. Those days were a riot.
Many Fergus Falls residents travel to Erhard for the annual Fourth of July parade. Originating in 1976, the Erhard 4th of July Celebration event has been infused with new life! They are celebrating 45 years of the parade and festivities. This year, in addition to the parade which starts at 11 a.m. (better get there early to secure a good place to sit), there will be a vendor fair, bean bag tournament, beer garden, food vendors, raffle, inflatable games, bingo, and live music provided by Jacked Up, all at the park. I’m thinking we may have to drive over there after the boat parade and join the fun.
How does your family celebrate? Do you go to the lake? To Erhard? Take in fireworks? Do you have family traditions? Or is it a quiet day at home? However you spend your holiday, let’s take a moment to remember why we celebrate the Fourth of July.
Author’s note: This year since July Fourth happens on Sunday, please join the community of Fergus Falls in a worship service at Roosevelt Park across the street from Kennedy Secondary School at 9:30 a.m. Bring your own lawn chair.
