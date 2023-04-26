Dominion sued Fox News for over $1.6 billion for repeated defamation of their voting machines. That’s been big news everywhere but on Fox News. Last week, they settled for $787.15 million dollars, which comes to just over 2% of the net worth of Fox News ($16.44 billion.) Dominion is suing other networks (NewsMax, OAN) also involved in the Big Lie of the 2020 election being stolen.



