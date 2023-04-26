Dominion sued Fox News for over $1.6 billion for repeated defamation of their voting machines. That’s been big news everywhere but on Fox News. Last week, they settled for $787.15 million dollars, which comes to just over 2% of the net worth of Fox News ($16.44 billion.) Dominion is suing other networks (NewsMax, OAN) also involved in the Big Lie of the 2020 election being stolen.
It’s not over for Fox News, though. Smartmatic is suing too. Abby Grossberg, a fired producer for Tucker Carlson is suing, saying she was pressured by Fox News to lie under oath.
Deep dishonesty at Fox News was exposed by Dominion’s discovery of their internal communications. Various Fox personalities who pushed the Big Lie on air said the exact opposite off-air in e-mails and testimony. The transcript excerpts are stomach-churning: people wantonly playing on the trust of their audience for ratings. Money over truth; money over democracy. They chose their master to serve -- Rupert Murdoch.
Murdoch corresponded with Jared Kushner six weeks before the 2020 election. The day after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Murdoch lamented that his network’s primetime stars maybe “went too far” with election denial. He testified under oath that they should have cracked down on such deceit.
But that wasn’t all they did to throw the election. They illegally leaked Biden’s TV ads in advance of airing to Trump with advice how to counter these ads. They made dubious claims about the Biden family and China. Hmm. Murdoch has done business in China for decades. There, he hewed to government censorship. But he also cultivated political ties by promoting leaders while attacking their rivals. In 2007, some China-based reporters for the Wall Street Journal accused Murdoch of “sacrificing journalistic integrity to satisfy personal and political aims.” Fox News’ talking heads followed that same playbook in our 2020 elections.
Even so, it’s shocking to see blatant bribery of U.S. governmental officials and risking our nation’s security. That was on January 3, 2023, when Tucker Carlson struck a deal with Kevin McCarthy. In exchange for helping McCarthy get the speakership, he wanted exclusive access to tapes of January 6th, including these from protected areas where Members of Congress were hiding. After 15 votes, McCarthy got his speakership, and Carlson got these tapes.
Rep. Bennie Thompson tweeted: “Speaker McCarthy made 4x the footage available to Fox than we ever even got to review.” Media organizations are suing the DOJ for access to these same tapes. They should. Nobody like Carlson should control any part of the public perception of January 6th.
The few minutes Carlson showed on Mar. 7 was criticized by the U.S. Capitol Police as selective, lacking context about the attack, and "filled with offensive and misleading conclusions.” Mitch McConnell, Kevin Cramer and other Republican Senators concurred.
After withholding timestamps on video, he cast aspersions on Officer Brian Sicknick’s death (Sicknick was injured on January 6th and died of two strokes the next day.) Carlson said: “he’s still alive,” implied all is fake and repeated the Big Lie.
Off-air, Carlson said in emails there was no proof the election was stolen, and that the confusion was bad for the country. He called Trump a demonic force, saying he “hated Trump passionately.” “There really isn’t an upside to Trump.” Furthermore, “He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong. It’s so obvious.”
January 6th was violent. Police officers were killed, injured and traumatized by hours of hands-on battle.140 police officers were assaulted. Over 1,000 arrests have been made related to that day, and 260 more are sought to arrest. Hundreds have pled guilty to various crimes: trespassing, insurrection, felony assault and weapon charges. January 6th defendants have blamed Trump and said on court record that they believed the election was stolen.
Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the Oathkeepers, was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his actions leading up to and on that day. The Proud Boys trial awaits a jury verdict. Trials will likely continue into 2024. As part of trial prep, all defense lawyers had ample access to video from nearly all US Capitol police cameras and interior Capitol and Visitor Center cameras. Video clips from these trials clearly show people in armor, gas masks and many crimes committed.
“What does Vladimir Putin want to do with his operations in America? He wants to divide America and turn Americans against each other. That is exactly what Murdoch has done: Divided Americans against each other and so undermined their faith in political institutions that a mob of thousands of people, many of them armed, stormed the Capitol.” -- Former Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull in 2021.
Foxes loose in henhouses are far more than just bad news.