“Thank you, Latitia, for being who you are. You gave a strong, honest, straightforward presentation on ‘The View’ this morning—again—in a repeated episode from early December. Your intelligence showed through when you spoke. Your extemporaneous remarks were flawless. You are certainly deserving of the high position you hold. I’m glad there are women like you rising to such power. You seem to have a deep sense of compassion and wisdom, and that is secondary only to your fighting spirit. I think you’ll be incredible when we hear from you in years to come, in even higher levels of power. The world needs you and you are responding.”
Latitia James is New York state attorney general, investigating Donald Trump’s finances and overseeing numerous, interconnected civil and possibly criminal lawsuits. That’s not why I wrote to her. My first impulse was to write because she’s African American of the original kind, a daughter of multiple generations of family separation, deprivation, forced labor, and humiliating, potentially lethal abuse, followed by abject poverty and worse.
When I opened my email to begin my “your people” letter to her, I wracked my brain to find the correct introductory terminology. My racial entitlement confronted me directly and immediately. Recently, Tere Mann handed me Isabel Wilkerson’s book, “Caste,” but before that, I’ve sporadically become aware in a general way that there’s a deepened “woke” consciousness unfolding as sociologists and others examine the real situation of race in this generation, in dozens of current books; and it’s not the 1960s anymore.
Recent generations have grown up on “Grey’s Anatomy” and come of age during “Scandal.” I always watch “The Good Doctor.” These series and numerous commercials force us to look at people living Anglo-Saxon lives who happen to not be white (whatever “white” means). Where there was always a “white” nurse, here’s a “Black” one. Here behold, a Latino neurologist, and cry when he dies. An Asian woman is the staff supervisor. People of all stripes are falling in love and embracing across old barriers. What I truly enjoy is the acceptance shown to autistic men (whence women?). Mix it all up. In future shows, include more trans/gay people, like the one of the captives in “Big Sky.” Let’s take a look at all of humanity, and include every range of ability, orientation and attitude.
This consequent inclusiveness showed up nationally, salt/pepper/et al., marching together in the streets this past year after a teenage African American girl blew the cover off the Minneapolis PD, using her cellphone to record the death of George Floyd.
Regarding where I began Latitia’s email, recent learnings and observations rendered me wordless, at first. What if ... I not bring up her appearance? Nearly every day someone on the news calls attention to “race,” whether insinuating, smearing or praising. It’s frequently used as part of the subject’s identity, unless the person is “white,” whatever that means.
The “white only” Jan. 6 event diverted our attention from the Christmas Nashville explosion, after police failed to break down the door of a potential terrorist bomber, guns in hand, to find the goods in the middle of the night, as they would have done if the suspect had been African American. Instead, they politely knocked on the door several times, with no response, then wrote their “no evidence” report. Besides, his girlfriend reported him. What was that about?
What was I doing, where Latitia is concerned? I’m always trying to reach out and apologize for what my people did to her people. There you are, “you people.” Try to shake my Texas/Missouri family roots. (Missouri’s the worst.)
I decided to write to her as though she was a younger “white” woman with a promising future. (But I still slipped up and projected “compassion, wisdom, and fighting spirit” on her, because that’s part of the stereotype.) Actually, I mean it when I describe her as compassionate and wise. Sometimes that’s what you get from people who have suffered, who were born suffering, and whose many ancestors were born suffering. You also get anger and determination, and this is what Letitia and her career represent.
After I’d written and sent her the email, I fancied myself to be representative of older women who want to encourage younger women — a “white lady” from Minnesota. I hoped she could enjoy my bestowal of praise and promise. That was a safer way to deal with the ongoing separation between us. In writing hastily, I’ve used the word, “bestowal,” as though I have the right to hover over her, take the superior position. But then I rationalize, “I’m just an older woman applauding a younger woman.”
Sure, that’s all it is. I’m relieved of the burden now.
“I didn’t cause this,” we Anglo-Saxon descendants say to ourselves.
Sandra Barnhouse is a local artist, author and retired university publications editor.
