Next week the Fergus Falls City Council will consider the implementation of franchise fees and if approved will go into effect possibly on July 1, 2022.
Before we get into this, it is important to know what franchise fees are. Many cities in Minnesota have a franchise agreement with each utility company (gas, electric) for the use of publicly-owned right-of-way for their business purpose. By law (Minnesota Statute 216B.36), cities may charge utility companies a fee to manage the use of the publicly-owned right-of-way to deliver service. Franchise fees are very common in Minnesota, and around the nation.
Fergus Falls has not charged franchise fees in the past so why are they considering it now?
To get the answer, I contacted Fergus Falls City Administrator Andrew Bremseth. He says the reason the city is wanting to implement franchise fees is to eliminate special assessments made to homeowners for street repairs in front of their homes and to have the ability to improve streets and lighting above and beyond what they normally do now on an annual basis.
In my opinion, depending on how you view fees versus assessments versus taxes, this is both good and bad.
How can you decide if it’s good, bad or ugly?
Personally, I do not like fees added to my utility bills. However, I also do not like special assessments made to my property for street or lighting repairs. As many of you know, special assessments can range from $5-$10 thousand or even more and can take years to pay off. So maybe then the $50 estimated annual franchise fees don’t look so bad. On the other hand, if you are a homeowner and were recently hit with special assessments, you may not like the franchise fees because you will still be required to pay the assessment that was made to your property prior to the franchise fees going into effect. The city will not look back on prior assessments, so in this case you may be opposed to the fees. If you feel strongly one way or another about the proposed franchise fees you are always welcome to contact city hall, the mayor or your local city council representative.
