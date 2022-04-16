Many Americans know about Benjamin Franklin and his kite-flying experiment, uncovering the facts about lightning and electricity. Unknown to most people is that Franklin, one of our nation’s founding fathers, left behind scholarship funds that have grown to millions of dollars 232 years after his passing in 1790.
Franklin left money in his will to benefit young people pursuing trades in New England.
An example, in 2022, is a young man named Craig Mark who is studying toolmaking at the Pennsylvania College of Technology. He is learning the trade of his father and grandfather, while getting financial help from a founding father.
Franklin gave back in other ways, as well. Some of his money, during the first 100 years after his death, was used to make low-interest loans to young tradesmen in New England who were starting their own businesses.
Earlier this month public television aired a two-part series on Benjamin Franklin, produced by Ken Burns. Viewers received an inside look about one of the most compelling and complex persons of the Revolutionary War era.
Franklin not only helped create the United States of America but also helped unlock the mysteries of electricity.
“Franklin’s 84 years,” noted Burns, “spanned an epoch of momentous change in science, technology, literature, politics and government. He advanced through life with a commitment to self-improvement.”
The final two hours about the life of Franklin covers how the statesman earned French support for the American Revolution, negotiated a peace treaty with Great Britain, made significant contributions to the U.S. Constitution and attempted, unsuccessfully, to persuade politicians to abolish slavery.
Fergus Falls retiree Todd Strube was among those accessing public TV reruns of the Burns documentary series about Benjamin Franklin.
“I was surprised to find out a number of families that had members fighting on both sides of the Revolutionary War,” Strube said. “In the case of Ben and his son, it drove a wedge between them and proved to be irreconcilable.”
Strube said he was also surprised to find out how Benjamin Franklin used his newspapers to influence public opinion on hot topics of the day. Burns, the most famous producer of documentaries, has also aired series on public television featuring Theodore Roosevelt, the history of baseball, country music, Prohibition, Women’s Suffrage, the Civil War, the Dust Bowl, Vietnam War, Muhammad Ali and other topics.
1962 Minnesota Twins recalled
Sixty years ago the Minnesota Twins, one year after moving to the Twin Cities from Washington, D.C., where their nickname was the Senators, finished 91-71. That record was good enough for second place, only five games behind the New York Yankees in the American League.
The 1962 Twins attracted 1.4 million fans to Metropolitan Stadium, today the site of the Mall of America. That attendance total was the second highest in the American League.
Pitcher Dick Stigman, a native of Nimrod, east of Perham in Wadena County, had a 12-5 record with the 1962 Twins.
In 1961 team owner Calvin Griffith brought along several star players from the nation’s capital to Minnesota. Among them were Harmon Killebrew, Bob Allison, Camilo Pascual, Zoilo Versalles, Jim Kaat, Earl Battey and Lenny Green.
Busloads of fans from Otter Tail County traveled to the Twin Cities in the early 1960s. For most of them, like me, it was our first taste of major league baseball. Other star players who joined the Twins later on in the 1960s included Tony Oliva and Rod Carew.
Minnesota won the American League pennant in 1965 and lost in the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That same year the Twins hosted the American League All-Star Game at Metropolitan Stadium. Killebrew hit 49 home runs in 1969 and was named the American League MVP.
All of this set the stage for Minnesota winning World Series titles in 1987 and 1991, after the team moved from Metropolitan Stadium to the Metrodome.