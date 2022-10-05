Just when you think you’ve seen it all, you see something more. Within spitting distance of Adams Elementary School, there is an obscene flag displayed. It’s political, against Biden and Democrats, but that’s acceptable. However, it’s obscene and there are grade school kids nearby and the city can do nothing because it’s considered free speech.
This is hard to digest.
In Boise, Idaho, at the university, staff cannot talk about abortion or contraception because it might be considered a felony. Free speech?
I guess free speech is great if it helps you politically, otherwise it’s not.
Michelle Fishbach was asked if the mugs she was selling with the phrase “Let’s go Brandon” could be considered obscene (everyone knows what that phrase refers to). The mugs sell well, she said. Those mugs echo the sentiment on that flag by our school, but they sell well.
I wonder if the person who put up that obscene flag ever had a six-year-old child and I wonder what he would say when his child came home from school and asked, “what does ‘fxxk you’ mean, daddy?”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone