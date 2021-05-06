Over the past year we’ve all had to adjust to a barrage of life-altering circumstances. Anyone who has followed the timeline of events knows they’re not acts of God, but rather intentional social engineering. Regretfully we are the target market in a vast contrivance of adulterated science and exploitation, and the proof is readily available in the annals of medical history.
What is most galling and egregious is the fact that the institutions meant to safeguard our sacred human birthrights have joined in a procession of brazen ethics violations. They hold us in contempt, because we trusted in goodness to sway their motivations like most compassionate people. But our innocent hopes and tolerances are only perceived as weakness and opportunities to advance an ever, increasing agenda of corruption. The disregard of pure traditions and noble pursuits help accomplish a purpose, but it also exposes them as the greater of two evils. One in ignorance and the other is insatiable power at the cost of dignity and life.
The good news is found in addressing our own apathy. None of this could occur without our consent — implicit or otherwise. A thousand podcasts decry insane policies and ideologies, but this cancer can’t be cured by complaining. It’s time to recalibrate our priorities and adjust behaviors accordingly.
Patriotism means more than voting in a failed two party system or enlisting in the military. It’s always required our participation. Citizenship carries duties and responsibilities. We’ve been handed a nation on a silver platter. What kind of populous allows the love of money, comforts and convenience to overrun the opportunity of a lifetime? The kind that has lost its way. The kind that bends to corporate demands and prefers debilitating addictions over attentive servitude. The kind whose eyes sparkle with each technological wonder, but forget how to talk with real live human beings.
Whatever our faults and crimes, as a majority we still have the capacity to out perform the pretentious few who are too callous to appreciate the golden rule. Since they refuse to honor their oath, we have to demonstrate the proper etiquette to drive a nation. That means sacrificing some temporal pleasures to invest in social infrastructure. That means exercising the Bill of Rights to strengthen its power to transform the weakness of humanity. That means permanent plans and efforts to overcome the evils that permeate every corridor of our institutions.
Freedom is priceless, because it affords us the time and inspirations to create and explore the pathways of true happiness. Freedom is the genesis of our greatest potential and can only be sustained and nurtured by our mutual investment of time. Leaving a legacy of liberty is the greatest accomplishment we could ever imagine for a world trapped in it’s own vice. If you can’t must the courage to help, at least support those who can.
Robert Noah
Fergus Falls
