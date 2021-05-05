Last Friday night, my husband, Eric, and I had the privilege of serving delicious deep-fried walleye to hungry friends and neighbors at Elk’s Point on Wall Lake. The club has a dining room and bar on the east side of the lake that serves not only club members but the community of Fergus Falls, Wall Lake residents, as well as friends and family from afar. The menu, while simple, is mouthwatering; a walleye fillet too large to fit on the plate, a baked potato to match, coleslaw, bun and as much sour cream, butter and tartar sauce as you can float on your food for $12. (Beverages not included).
If you like fish and haven’t tried Elk’s Point’s Friday fish fry you haven’t experienced the fullness of the good life in Otter Tail County. If you enjoy fish, but the kids don’t, no worries. There is a short-order menu that includes such staples as cheeseburgers and fries. It’s lake time, so you need not dress up. Shorts, T-shirts and flip flops are all that is required for this dining experience. You can come gorgeous but I recommend leaving your makeup and dress shoes at home. It’s definitely a come-as-you-are crowd.
The Elk’s is as much a part of my history as the lake itself. When I was a kid, living on the southeast part of the lake, I had a little rowboat that I took out fishing. My dad must have appreciated how much I used it because one day he came with an antiquated little outboard motor. He gassed it up, installed it on the boat, and proceeded to instruct me on how to use it. I was strong enough to pull the cord to get the thing started and must have learned fine details like “you gotta choke it, Ole!” because I used it a lot and Dad was not always home to help me. (Sure wish I still knew how to do such things, but I have conveniently forgotten the skills.) I took that little fishing boat all over the south end of the lake and often traveled to the southside of Elk’s Point to catch a few crappies.
Do you remember the Elk’s Club downtown? I almost grew up there. They had a dining room upstairs of what is now Cornerstone Church. There was an elevator, one of very few downtown, but Dad said it was for freight and the disabled, we climbed the steps. You had to sign in every time you came, designating whether you were members or guests.
I think there was a day when it was members only, but that was before my time. At any rate, there was a fine dining room with white tablecloths and napkins. It was definitely a wear-your-makeup-and-dress-shoes dining experience. Our family went there for special occasions. I believe it was also a common date destination my dad used to make sure Mom couldn’t live without him. I remember going there for my 13th birthday with my family, my best friend (who shared the same birthday) and her family.
There were eight of us, so we all fit at one large table. I was encouraged to order whatever I wanted: steamed shrimp with drawn butter. Heaven! One of the few birthday celebrations I remember.
Years later the fancy dining room shut down but the bar and grill side was still going strong. Dad would invite us to join him and Mom and all their friends for buck burgers. Burgers were a dollar and toppings 50 cents. Beverages were extra. The experience was always a riot, the people were the magic ingredient to a fabulous time, and the hamburgers were good too. We had so much fun and built lasting friendships (and now memories) with people of an earlier generation.
As time marched on, the downtown club closed, and the building was sold. The organization continued to operate the point on Wall Lake that includes a clubhouse with dining room and bar, and a campground that appears to be largely seasonal units. A few years ago, volunteers installed windows in the dining area that was previously a screened-in space, expanding the season by two months.
You have probably been there for a wedding reception or a class reunion. I know my class has celebrated 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-year reunions there. I have not been there for a wedding reception but have heard the band from across the lake. Close to the south shore of the point sits the original clubhouse with its stone fireplace and vinyl-clad booths that have recently been cleaned up. Repairs are being undertaken for use by club members. For me, the older building is froth with momentous memories, beautiful in its rustic simplicity.
A new generation of members keep the organization going, but there is a need for new membership. This organization serves the community in a variety of ways but that is food for a future story. What I can say today is that they are always looking to build their membership. But I digress, as usual … this summer, make it a point to go to Elk’s Point. The fish fry is every Friday night from 6-8 p.m. through the summer. Only 8 miles from the intersection of Lincoln and Union avenues in Fergus Falls, less than 6 miles from Underwood, and a mere 13 miles from Dalton. Leave your makeup and dress shoes at home, just go as you are, it’s lake time. Let’s build memories together. I hope to see you there, no excuses!
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
