Dr. Dave Sanderson grew up in Fergus Falls and received his M.D. at the University of Minnesota. Before his retirement in 2011, at age 64, he served as a family practitioner at the Fergus Falls Medical Group. He told me that he delivered about 1,500 babies into the world.
Dave studies birds and has a bird-blind, where he spends many hours sitting and photographing birds. I realized this is a man enjoying an interesting retirement hobby.
I visited Dave to photograph his bird-blind and see the photos of birds he has taken over the years. I asked him how he became interested in birds. He recalled, “my mom had a bird feeder outside our kitchen window. As a ten-year-old, I remember seeing Evening Grosbeaks, a fairly rare occurrence. This piqued my interest in birds that has been an important aspect of my life.”
Dave explained his connection to Purple Martins. “In the early 1980’s, my parents’ neighbor had a Purple Martin colony which I found fascinating. When I moved to Wright Lake in 1987 and had an open space on our lawn, I put up a Purple Martin house. Martins require their house to be at least 40 feet from trees and 30 feet from buildings. I was very excited when martins occupied the house the following year.
“When we moved to our hobby farm near Underwood in 2010, I added a second martin house. With the number of martins increasing each year, I added twelve gourds. I look forward to the arrival of the martin scouts in mid to late April each spring.”
Dave continued with a suggestion for us. “Since Purple Martins rely entirely on man-made structures for nesting, I would encourage people to put up a martin house. The Purple Martin Conservation Association has a Martin Mentor Program to help someone get started. This spring I helped a friend, and he was thrilled when two pairs of martins arrived a week after he put up a house. PMCA also has lesson plans for teachers to help inspire students.”
Then came the highlight of my visit. Dave opened his laptop and showed me his array of amazing bird photographs, most of them taken in local areas, but some in Florida. Wow! I immediately suggested that Dave and his wife Stephanie, who is a writer, should put together a children’s book on birds.
Dave talked about the challenges of getting good bird shots. “First is getting the light right. The golden hours, which are the hours after sunrise and the hours before sunset, are ideal. An overcast sky during mid-day may work, but harsh sunlight does not result in a satisfactory photo. As a result, one may have to get up at 4:30 a.m. to arrive at a blind in the dark to photograph Prairie Chickens.”
Before I left, Dave summed it up. “By photographing birds, I’ve learned so much about their behavior and gained a real appreciation for their ability to survive and function in very harsh environments. Photos also create wonderful, lasting memories of the experience. For 30 years I’ve been doing the Audubon Christmas bird count with birder friends. This provides information about bird populations and is a wonderful opportunity to compare notes with fellow birders.”
You set a good example, Dave. I encourage all old-timers to pursue a hobby. You will reap meaningful rewards, and you will keep your brain-train from derailing in a swamp of neglect. Keep your synapses popping and your steady wheels rolling down the tracks.