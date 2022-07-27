Waiting

Dave Sanderson in his bird blind. When photographing birds he sits farther back in the darkness.

 Submitted | Ozzie Tollefson

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Dr. Dave Sanderson grew up in Fergus Falls and received his M.D. at the University of Minnesota. Before his retirement in 2011, at age 64, he served as a family practitioner at the Fergus Falls Medical Group. He told me that he delivered about 1,500 babies into the world.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?