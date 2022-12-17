This is the first of a two-part series on Bill Nelson, a 1956 graduate of Fergus Falls High School, who is still going strong 66 years later as an artist, spiritual director and therapist in Saskatchewan. He looks back on interesting journeys in life.
Nelson graduated with a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Minnesota, and worked two summers as a journalism intern before graduation.
“Upon graduating, I decided to attend the Augustana Lutheran Seminary, Rock Island, Illinois., for a bachelor of divinity,” Nelson said. “I became the public relations person for the seminary in my first year.”
He left after the first year but obtained a chaplain intern position for the summer at Moose Lake State Hospital.
“The antipsychotics had just come on the scene,” Nelson said. “At the end of the summer I went back to seminary, only to decline an internship. But that summer I obtained a position as a chaplain intern at St. Elizabeths Federal Mental Hospital in Washington, D.C., now the site of Homeland Security.”
Nelson was assigned two locked wards. One was for women who were in the federal prison system and who were mentally ill.
“One day, at the age of 23, I was sitting with a group of women on the ward. One of the women, age 35, had knocked her boyfriend unconscious and buried him alive. She was deeply schizophrenic.”
As they were talking the woman looked at him and said, "We could kill you if we wanted to."
Nelson looked around. “There were no guards, orderlies or nurses,” he said. “I asked her if she really wanted to kill me. She said, ‘No, just myself.’ At the end of my time in St. Elizabeths I applied for and got an internship.”
After graduation he served at a parish in Delphi, Indiana, for two years and then went to Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, to pursue a S.T.M. (Master of Sacred Theology) in pastoral care and counseling.
The S.T.M required one summer semester at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and three semesters at the Texas Medical Center in Houston.
“I then decided to return to the University of Minnesota to earn a Ph.D. in Journalism, specializing in public opinion and propaganda. I negotiated an interdisciplinary degree in communication with Journalism and Speech Communication.”
He applied for a graduate intern position at $450 a month with the media division of the University of Minnesota Agricultural Extension.
“I knew nothing about agriculture,” Nelson said. “The interview began at 8 a.m. and ran to noon. After 45 minutes the interviewer said he had to go to a brief meeting and handed me a magazine on hogs. When he came back he asked if I found anything interesting.”
Nelson and the interviewer talked about the difference between slated and concrete floors in hog barns. This went on until 11:30 when the interviewer went to talk to the department head.
“He returned with the news that the graduate intern position at $450 per month had been taken and all they had left was an Assistant Agricultural Information Specialist at $950 per month. After a moment of shock I took the job.”
Nelson, upon completing his Ph.D. research, had two job offers: Hope College in Holland, Michigan, and the Lutheran World Federation in Geneva, Switzerland.
As Nelson pondered these jobs he answered a phone call: "This is Bill Hordern. I'm the president of the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Someone from Toronto sent me your resume.”
The caller said he would come to Minneapolis to interview Nelson.
“I was 32 years old,” Nelson said. “I became Associate Professor of Pastoral Theology at age 33 and full professor at 36.
Now, at 84, he is an artist and has sold about 34 paintings. Nelson also is active as a spiritual director and still has a few therapy clients.
(More next week)