Earlier this week, before the cold weather broke, we had just arrived home from playing cards with friends when I discovered the water to our kitchen sink was frozen. It’s a dragon we have been fighting since day one and only raises its ugly head when the weather is extremely cold and the wind is directly off the lake — a combination that does not happen often. Nevertheless, I was kicking myself for not being proactive and keeping the strategic cupboard door open. Eric set the space heater on the counter, made sure all was safe and we retired for the night. Unable to sleep, I decided to get up and wage war with the offending pipes. Grabbing a small foldable futon, pillow and blanket, I set up camp in the kitchen. We cannot turn the water on to let it run and thus expedite the thawing process because once it opens up the constant running water will overfill our septic tank and a slow trickle could result in freezing the septic lines. Either way, it’s a bad plan, so I opted to take up guard duty. Since I was up, I placed the space heater closer to the open cabinet, made a cup of tea and read while keeping watch. After a couple hours of reading, the pipes remained frozen. I decided to move the space heater a safe distance from the cabinet and set up my futon and pillow close to the sink and try to doze. As I closed my eyes, my thoughts took me back to 1976.
That summer, my husband and I purchased an old house on West Lincoln. In fact, the original portion of the house was still standing after the tornado of 1919. I’m quite certain the original occupants were proud owners of an outhouse. The small bathroom was added long after the house was built, and it had no heat. When winter arrived, I would get up at 5:30 a.m. to go to work, often finding ice on the bathroom floor. I was known to get completely ready for work and don my jacket before entering the bathroom to brush my teeth and take care of business.
One extremely cold morning, the drain for the toilet froze and it wouldn’t flush. At first, we thought it was clogged, but no, the plunger didn’t work, neither did the toilet snake. We called a handy man (because we couldn’t afford a professional plumber) and he cut a hole in the bathroom floor. He found another floor several inches lower, so he cut another hole. We found coal under that floor, leading us to believe that our bathroom was formerly a coal shed. At any rate, we poured steaming hot water down the hole in the floor, again and again, until the drain thawed and the toilet flushed. That winter we became very adept at pouring hot water down the hole in the floor. It worked.
Nothing, however, worked when the water pipes froze. We could not thaw them out. We decided to call a plumber since the handyman cut a hole in the floor, we heard there was a better way and hiring a plumber would be less costly in the long run. The plumber worked for a while and the next thing I knew, he was telling me the only way to thaw out the pipes was to cut away the wall where the pipes ran. So that’s what happened. My bathroom had a square hole in the floor, with a piece of wood covering it so we didn’t fall in, and the wall next to the toilet had a hole five feet long and ten inches high, exposing the water pipes. Nice! I know, you are thinking why didn’t you just put a space heater in the bathroom? Why, indeed. If I remember correctly, there were no electric outlets. There was a light in the ceiling and hot and cold running water when it wasn’t frozen.
The room adjacent to the bathroom was probably a shed that had been added to the house, because it also was unheated. We used it for cold storage. When we repaired the bathroom wall we also installed a wood-burning stove in the storage room, finished it, and turned it into a family room. The heat of that room kept the pipes in the bathroom from freezing, but we continued to struggle occasionally with frozen drains. Eventually, my husband insulated the space under the bathroom floor, we patched the hole, put in new flooring, and installed electric outlets. Then we sold the house and bought a somewhat newer home that boasted two heated bathrooms with hot and cold running water.
As I thought about the old house I smiled, and that’s when I heard the sputtering! The water quickly began running. I broke camp, put everything away, left the cabinet door open, and finally at 2 a.m. went to bed, happy and thankful for hot and cold running water, a warm bed and sweet sleep.
What’s your story? I look forward to hearing from you.