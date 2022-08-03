The Center 4 the Arts in Fergus Falls has been presenting some outdoor concerts this Summer. We also did this last Summer. The word is spreading and the quality of acts have been outstanding! If you missed the BriTins or Transit Authority, you missed two special nights. On Saturday evening at 6 p.m., on August 6th ... The Center 4 the Arts is presenting "Take it to the Limit" a tribute to the Eagles, performed by The Fabulous Armadillos and Collective Unconscious. The concert will take place at Kirkbride park, directly behind the main Kirkbride tower. Tickets are cheap and you can purchase them beforehand at fergusarts.org or at the gate. Bring your own lawn chair and even a cooler, as this is a city park which allows this. As we present this 3rd of 4 concerts, we simply want people to know about it and come and enjoy. These concerts are for you and we hope we can grow this venue and possibly bring in even bigger acts in the years to come. Thank you to all who support the Center 4 the Arts and spread the word! Bring a group! We feel there is room for 3000 fans. See you there!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone