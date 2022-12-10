Pete Ellingson, a 1965 graduate of Fergus Falls High School, has some fond winter memories while growing up on the east side of Lake Alice. Among them is skating at the southwest side of the lake.
“During the 1950s the old warming house was heated with a pot-bellied wood stove. There was a special bin inside for firewood,” says Ellingson.
On the west end of the warming house was a snack bar with a fold-up door. The menu offered Coke, Nesbitt’s Orange drinks and hot dogs. Skaters would smell the aroma of hot dogs even before the door was raised, which made them even more hungry.
Present-day adults looking back on that era still remember the smell of wool mittens overheating on the warming house stove. The warming house attendant would often tighten skates for boys and girls.
During the 1950s there also was a hockey rink located at Lake Alice. Outdoor hockey also was later played at the Cleveland School rink, prior to construction of an indoor rink at the new fairgrounds in the early 1970s.
A community ice arena now is located at Roosevelt Education Center, which was the old high school until 2010.
“When the city park crew started doing the Lake Alice ducks capture in the late fall, you knew that winter was closing in,” Pete said. “As the ice continued to quickly form, the ducks kept moving around and around to keep the water open. They could not fly away as they had clipped wings.”
Eventually the ducks were all netted and removed to a safe winter home at the old fairgrounds. It was a special time to see that each year.
“The winters and the Winter Wonderland bon fires in the 1950s and 1960s were always a big hit at the southeast corner of Lake Alice,” Ellingson said. “The city would toss just about everything in the pile, but the kitchen sink, to make the fire burn big.”
He says that time of the year held a special place in the hearts of all residents with all the Winter Wonderland events going on during the week, including the big talent show at Roosevelt Park Gymnasium, adjacent to the old high school.
The Black Knights rode around during Winter Wonderland with their charcoal pens.
“They marked many a cheek back then. It was fun for some, but not for others,” Pete recalled.
For some crazy winter fun he and his friends would set up a big sail, with an old bed sheet and long pole, and head down to the frozen Lake Alice with ice skates in hand.
“If the ice was new and had no major snow piles or big ice expansion cracks we were on our way, at a very high rate of fun speed,” he said.
The expansion cracks were always on the minds of kids such as Ellingson when they walked across the lake to school or to downtown Fergus Falls.
“The lake provided us nice short cuts in the winter,” he said. “The booms of the ice cracking and expanding was a bit unnerving at times as we walked. As a young kid you always thought, if the ice breaks and opens up, what is the bailout plan?”
Luckily, over many years, they had no issues with that.
“In the early fall and spring the ice was dangerous and the city was good about warning one and all to stay off, via signs here and there,” Ellingson said. “The water seeping through the cracks on very cold days was scary but never a real problem if the ice was thick.”
He remembers the city water truck going out to fill in the ice cracks at the rinks. Skaters could hardly wait to skate around the rink at high speed with no worries of tripping on the ice cracks or ridges that had built up.