Pete Ellingson, a 1965 graduate of Fergus Falls High School, has some fond winter memories while growing up on the east side of Lake Alice. Among them is skating at the southwest side of the lake.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?