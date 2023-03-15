Parenting on the go is hard. So is dealing with picky eaters. But a recent survey of parents of over 18,000 kids ages one through five in 2021 painted a dismal picture of American child nutrition. Almost half didn’t eat a veggie daily, and a third didn’t get a fruit daily. Over half had drunk a sweetened beverage in the past week. As you’d expect, parents who were struggling to afford food had the hardest time providing enough fruit and veggies.



