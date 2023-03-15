Parenting on the go is hard. So is dealing with picky eaters. But a recent survey of parents of over 18,000 kids ages one through five in 2021 painted a dismal picture of American child nutrition. Almost half didn’t eat a veggie daily, and a third didn’t get a fruit daily. Over half had drunk a sweetened beverage in the past week. As you’d expect, parents who were struggling to afford food had the hardest time providing enough fruit and veggies.
Vermont had the highest rates of fruit and veggie consumption. Worst was Louisiana, where nearly three in five kids didn’t eat a veggie daily. Nearly half didn’t eat a fruit daily. Mississippi reported nearly 80% of kids drank at least one sugar-sweetened beverage, while Maine reported only 38.6%. Over half of kids in 20 states didn’t eat a veggie daily during the preceding week of the survey.
Nutrition guidelines recommend a cup of fruit and a cup of veggies daily for children ages two or three. Ages four to eight should have 1.5 cups each daily. That gets expensive. Gardening, food shelves, SNAP, and local availability helps. Canned or frozen fruit and veggies can equal fresh in nutrition. (Do beware syrup or sodium, though, in canned goods.)
How did Minnesota rank on the veggie and fruit front? Above national average, but could be better. This is just one measure of nutritional health in this age group.
WIC (Women, Infants, and Children program) provides nutritional counseling and monitoring of kids’ health and nutrition referrals, as well as food benefits. They found obesity in 11.6% of enrolled Minnesota children ages two through four in 2020. That was down from 2019. In total, 27.5% of kids enrolled in 2020 were overweight or obese. Over 13% of infants and children enrolled were also anemic. Note: Minnesota had slightly above-national average enrollment in WIC, but below average enrollment in Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP.)
One way to provide better access to fresh produce is to grow where the demand is highest -- in cities, to cut transport and storage costs. Locally, “Lake Region Takes Root Community Garden” grows produce for WIC and food shelves. They always can use more volunteers. In 2021 they grew around 15,700 pounds of produce. If your own garden has a surplus, you might contact the food shelf.
Little kids may need 10 times or more trying a food before accepting it. Tiny amounts are best at first. The local library has books to help parents learn how to deal with picky eaters, food phobias, swallowing issues, and helping kids learn how to eat and like new foods. The CDC website also has suggestions.
My whole family ate broccoli willingly with gusto. My dad though, later said that when he retired, he also retired from eating broccoli and insisted on eating cabbage instead. That’s OK. Eating veggies you love is always best. The important thing is you do eat some.
Learning young to try new foods can help children adapt as they grow. People who grew up food-insecure told me they only liked lousy, highly processed food, because that’s what they knew and ate growing up.
One fun way to encourage trying new foods is to let kids help gather berries and veggies and involve them in food preparation. If they helped make it, they are more likely to try it! But that requires access to green space, work your own gardens, visit pick-your-own farms, or food forests.
The U of MN extension explains what food forests are: gardens that incorporate fruit or nut bearing trees, berry shrubs, and herbs, vines, root crops, ground crops to maximize food production in a small space. They’re intended to provide not just food, but food literacy and ecological education too. Many urban or town locations are establishing community food forests specifically for general education. The Rutabaga Project out of Virginia, Minn. is one such initiative.
Alas, inner cities have very limited access to produce and garden learning. That’s when school gardens can come in very handy, as well as initiatives to establish food closets directly at schools.
Here, we are fortunately situated with farms, the availability of fresh food in season, farmers’ markets, multiple supermarkets and organic groceries. Access is in theory abundant. That’s something to be grateful for. The schools here do their best to provide healthy, varied choices but there’s only so much they can do without parents also involved.
Thankfully, child obesity is declining slightly in Minnesota, although it has increased in North Dakota. In 2021, Minnesota tied for the eighth lowest rate of child obesity in the United States, at 11.7% of children ages 10-17 compared to the nationwide average of 16.2%. But it’s still high. Only 5% of American children were obese in 1970!