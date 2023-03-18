Some rock n' roll legends seem to go on forever, and Gary Puckett is one of them.
This rock star, who in the 1960s often visited his grandparents in Pelican Rapids, will perform this fall at the Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen, north of Detroit Lakes, as part of the 2023 Happy Together tour.
Puckett will perform two evenings in Mahnomen with The Turtles, Little Anthony, The Classics IV, The Vogues and The Cowsills Sept. 13-14.
In the late 1960s Puckett and his band, the Union Gap, had six consecutive gold records. Hit songs included “Lady Willpower,” “Woman Woman,” “Young Girl,” “This Girl is a Woman Now,” “Over You” and “Don’t Give Into Him.”
Today he resides in Clearwater, Florida, 80 years young.
Fergus Falls retiree Judy Clark remembers Puckett performing in 2006 at the casino in Mahnomen. Later, she read a story in the Daily Journal about the rock star spending the weekend with his aunt, Gloria Votapka, in Pelican Rapids.
“I clipped the story and sent it to her in the mail,” Clark said. “I mentioned I was in third grade when Mr. Votapka, her husband, started me in piano at Wheatland in southeastern North Dakota, my hometown.”
Clark had signed off with her name, address in Fergus Falls and phone number.
“Gloria called me and we had a nice visit,” Clark said. “I learned that she was later divorced and retired in Pelican Rapids to take care of her parents, Gary’s grandparents.”
Clark, in the letter to Votapka, mentioned that her maiden name was Judy Dewerff.
“Gloria, when she called, said she remembered a Dewerff in one of her English classes. She remembered my sister, Audrey,” Clark added. “That’s when she proceeded to tell me about the rest of her career and life story.”
Clark, after ending the phone call with Votapka, was excited and called her sister Audrey. Later, when Clark’s brother, Dick, called to wish her a happy birthday, Judy brought up the connection with Gloria Votapka. Dick also had Gloria as a teacher.
L.A. (Lynnville) Puckett, grandfather of Gary Puckett, worked as a police officer in Pelican Rapids. The singer grew up in the state of Washington where his father, Arlon Puckett, worked in merchandising.
“Pelican Rapids, Fergus Falls and other towns in western Minnesota are great places for kids to grow up in,” he said. “Those sentiments were expressed to me loud and clear when I talked to people after singing at the state fair in St. Paul.”
Puckett first learned to play guitar at the home of his grandparents in Pelican Rapids, a block east of the high school. Three of his favorite memories include hikes along the river, visits to the pelican statue and eating banana splits at the cafe adjacent to the former Swan Drug.
More memories of Lefty Anderson
Retiree Gary Boldenow, now a resident of Florida, is another golfer who sings the praises of the late Don (Lefty) Anderson who died Feb. 22. Lefty was a prominent member of the Pebble Lake Golf Club (PLGC) over the years.
“My recollection of Lefty was that he played in the Pot-O-Gold tournament more times than anybody I knew,” Boldenow said. “Also, he competed with his buddies in the Baloney League forever.”
Boldenow said that Anderson was a competitor from the word go, and that he hated to lose.
“Lefty was his own man and did things differently than other folks, and that was the way he was,” Boldenow said.
Boldenow noted, from reading Don’s obituary, that Lefty was employed by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune from 1951 to 1991. He supervised newspaper carriers in the Fergus Falls area.
Those were the years when local readers such as Boldenow enjoyed sports columns by the Star-Tribune’s Sid Hartman as well as Daily Journal sports columnists such as Clarence Lee, Dick Seal, Tom Yuzer and Bruce Bakke.