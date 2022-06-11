As gas prices continue to climb to unimaginable levels (now closer to $5 per gallon than we have ever seen) it is worth taking a look back to what the prices were as they now appear to be a distant memory.
Last July, I wrote a column about rising gas prices because ever since Joe Biden was elected President of the United States gas prices have continued to go up. In that column I wrote that the price of gas in Williston, N.D. had risen to a whopping $3.09 per gallon and in Bismarck, N.D. it was even higher at $3.18 per gallon. I also wrote about how nice it was to get back to Fergus Falls where the price was sitting at $2.99 per gallon. Of course now those are only prices we can dream about. Think about it, that was back in July 2021 and since then the price has been creeping up to what is now $4.80 per gallon at some stations. That’s an increase of $1.81 per gallon.
The last time I can remember when we had high gas prices was back in July 2008, when I wrote a column about falling gas prices. The price was falling from $3.89 to $3.69 per gallon and we were all so happy about that. Nowadays, we would definitely be happy with $3.89 per gallon.
Gas is now so expensive that it has outpaced milk. That’s right, a gallon of milk on average is $4.33 and the current price of gas in our area is $4.80 per gallon. Something needs to be done soon in order to curb these high gas prices and inflation appears to be on the rise across the board.
The upcoming elections will be interesting if things don’t change for the better sooner rather than later.
