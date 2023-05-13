The Roosevelt Park High School gymnasium for Fergus Falls Otter basketball was completed in 1953, in time for the 1953-54 season after the move of the high school to the new facility. The old high school, through the spring of 1953, was located at Washington school just north of downtown Fergus Falls.



