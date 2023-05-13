The Roosevelt Park High School gymnasium for Fergus Falls Otter basketball was completed in 1953, in time for the 1953-54 season after the move of the high school to the new facility. The old high school, through the spring of 1953, was located at Washington school just north of downtown Fergus Falls.
The celebration of the new Roosevelt gymnasium included an exhibition basketball game by the Minneapolis Lakers on the new floor, led by the all-time great George Mikan, 6-foot, 10-inch center.
Mikan was joined on that special occasion in Fergus Falls by his great supporting cast which included Vern Mikkelsen, Jim Pollard, Brainerd native Whitey Skoog, Slater Martin and a tall and gangly rookie named Clyde Lovellette.
Remembering the Lakers coming to Fergus Falls are Dayton Soby, who in 1953-54 was a Fergus Falls High School freshman, and John Kilde, a 1954 graduate of Hillcrest Academy.
“I remember the excitement in the brand-new gym at Roosevelt school, on our big floor compared to the cramped gym at Washington school,” Soby said.
Adds Kilde, “Lovellette, when playing here in Fergus Falls with the Lakers, displayed his classic hook shot. I had remembered him as an all-American basketball star at the University of Kansas. He was a first-round pick by the Lakers in the NBA draft.”
The Twin Cities-based Lakers won five NBA titles in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Their coach in 1953-54 was John Kundla who later coached at the University of Minnesota.
“At Washington school in Fergus Falls, those Laker big guys would have had no room to move,” Soby said, and Kilde fully agrees.
Soby and Kilde say it is not surprising that the Minneapolis Lakers played exhibition games in those days. Players made very little money as pros in the late 1940s and early 1950s. “They could collect a few extra bucks as they got ready for the season,” said Soby.
He remembers that when Mikan came into the league the basketball lane was only 3 feet wide. “He was so dominant, just standing in there, that the NBA widened the lane to 6 feet,” Soby said. “Later, with all the big guys, they widened it to 12 feet.”
In the early 1950s Fergus Falls High School also had a 6-10 player named Lowell Waylander. “He would plant himself next to that 3-foot lane at the Washington school. Nobody could defend him,” Soby noted.
In later years Soby, a 1957 FFHS grad and a Minneapolis attorney, often saw George Mikan at the Minneapolis Athletic Club. "Seeing him up close, he was really big," said Soby.
Soby’s 1957 classmate Ed Ohman, a member of the 1957 Otter state tournament third-place boys team, recalls Minneapolis Laker and Brainerd native Whitey Skoog developing the jump shot.
“Whitey had a younger brother, Rod Skoog, who led Brainerd to the state high school title. He was the star,” Soby said. “I remember listening to that game on the radio.”
The Minneapolis Lakers returned for another exhibition basketball game in Fergus Falls in 1960, led this time by the great Elgin Baylor who had become the new Lakers star. The Lakers moved to Los Angeles following the 1960 season.
“It was also great having Baylor and the Lakers play here in Fergus Falls, seven years after Mikan came to town,” said Kilde, who taught 35 years at Lutheran Brethren Seminary in Fergus Falls.
Chicago tribute band had great performance
The premier Chicago tribute band, "Beginnings," performed Thursday evening, May 4, at the Kennedy School Auditorium in Fergus Falls. It was a fantastic evening and the fifth and final performance for the Fergus Falls Concert Association for 2022-23.
Included were songs such as "Make Me Smile," "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?" and "Saturday In The Park." The music of the Chicago band has spanned more than five decades.