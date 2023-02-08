When I first met Gertrude “Trudy” Larson at Pioneer Pointe Senior Living in Fergus Falls, she showed me an autobiographical article she had written for the Daily Journal, celebrating her 100th birthday. I was deeply impressed with her writing skills. She is a woman who is smart, happy and physically fit at age 106.
Trudy was born on Apr. 4, 1916, the third child of Norwegian parents who lived on a farm near Kathryn, North Dakota. After graduating as valedictorian from high school, Trudy enrolled at St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Fargo. Her first employment was at the Wright Memorial Hospital in Fergus Falls.
Trudy met her husband, Ed, in Fergus Falls, where he worked for the Otter Tail Power Company. They were married in 1940. After World War II broke out, Ed enlisted in the Navy and Trudy became a “Navy wife.” Over the next four years, they lived in different parts of the country and Trudy was always able to find work as a nurse.
They have two children, Maggi, who lives in Edina and worked for a clinic at the University of Minnesota before retiring, and David who was employed by the State Hospital in Fergus Falls. David has a son, Christopher, who has a daughter, Kelsy. David died of a brain aneurysm at the age of 46, and Trudy’s husband, Ed, passed away in 1990.
I asked Trudy what advice she would give to youngsters. She said, “Everyone notices and likes a mannerly child. Use your imagination and don’t expect to be entertained.” Trudy talked about wood and metal toys in the old days, “If they broke, you could fix them. Now toys are all made out of plastic. You can’t repair them. You just throw them in the trash.”
I asked Trudy to share what she has learned about aging. She commented, “Keep doing something meaningful every day. A day you enjoy (work or play) is never wasted.” She recommended a poem titled “Desiderata” copyrighted by Max Ehrmann in 1927. Desiderata is a Latin word meaning “something needed or wanted.” You can find it online and I encourage you to read it.
I asked Trudy’s daughter, Maggi, to comment on her mother. She said, “I remember that my mother was a great lover of books. She read to us frequently. Books became very important to me and I remember lining up my books in the bed with me – sleeping with books rather than stuffed animals. I became an avid reader and even worked with a friend, as his amanuensis and co-translator, to have 3 books published. She also taught me to be an independent and creative thinker. And, most importantly, to confront my fears.”
Maggi talked about her mother’s nursing profession. “As a child, I knew very little about her work with polio patients during the polio epidemic. She did not tell us about caring for gravely ill children who died while in her care, and she never expressed how heart-breaking and difficult this must have been.
“But, a few years later, I did know that she was sometimes gone for a day, because she was helping refit braces on the children who had survived. She was also gone from home if someone in the community needed hospice care or there was illness or death in a home. She feared nothing and always gave totally of herself.”
Thanks, Maggi. Your mother is truly an amazing human being, with a wealth of knowledge garnered from a long life.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
