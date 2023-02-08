T Larson

Gertrude “Trudy” Larson at Pioneer Pointe Senior Living.

 Submitted

When I first met Gertrude “Trudy” Larson at Pioneer Pointe Senior Living in Fergus Falls, she showed me an autobiographical article she had written for the Daily Journal, celebrating her 100th birthday. I was deeply impressed with her writing skills. She is a woman who is smart, happy and physically fit at age 106.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?