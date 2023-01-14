We all have embarrassing moments that we must endure. Ones that we would like to have the ability to crawl and hide under the carpet afterwards or disappear into the wallpaper.
However, what if it is more than a passing gaffe or trifle committed in earnest?
We have all been there at one point or another with a big goal or dream we were trying to fulfill.
Being at a crossroads and making one choice or another that could very well affect the rest of our lives.
Hindsight is definitely 20/20 when looking through the rear view mirror and second guessing if it was “the time” we had definitely made the worst mistake of our lives and instantly regretted it.
Over the holidays I was invited to a stand-up comedy show. I am sure I hadn't been to one since attending college.
It started like most shows of that genre do with a warm-up comedian to get people in the right frame of mind, literally setting the stage for what was to come, pun intended.
After the host comedian finished his set, which was hilarious, he introduced the next act.
From the beginning, the next comedian looked like he was completely out of his element. Or was it part of the act? For the next 15 to 20 minutes I kept asking myself the same question over and over.
Before he even made it to the stage, which was actually a riser fashioned into a stage, he started to stumble. Once he got to the riser, he made several attempts to step up onto it unsuccessfully, until another of the comedians assisted him and he was finally on the stage.
It was at this point I assume that he froze looking out at the audience and got overwhelmed. He then took another mis-step and proceeded to do a full collapse, ending in a faceplant at the front of the stage.
Most were laughing, including myself thinking this was part of his act. I will tell you this — I highly doubt I would have had the courage to continue at that point. I would most likely have somehow gotten myself upright, dusted myself off and run out of the place like it was on fire.
Not this guy. He was determined. Another of the comedians came up to help him get back up and amazingly he started his set without missing a beat. Which is why everyone kept believing it was part of his act.
To be perfectly honest, his jokes were horrendously bad. Think of the worst stand-up comedy you’ve ever heard. This guy must have scoured the internet and watched countless hours of the worst comedy acts and picked out the worst of the worst to put in his set.
Much later after his set had long been over and the audience recuperated, it was at this point that I realized that as the comedians all got back up on the stage near the end of the show, this guy absolutely refused to get up with the rest of them. He just stood nearby sheepishly. It was at this point that I realized that a lot of what had happened was not part of his act.
This is when I came to admire him for his courage. I imagined that maybe he was fulfilling a dream to become a comedian and do a stand-up routine. He could have run out of the building after collapsing, but he didn’t. He lived his dream and somehow finished what he had started out to do. It was a pretty bumpy ride, but he made it.
I don’t know if he will ever do it again. Maybe he will have less nerves or butterflies at his next attempt, having already done it once.
If we fail, we fail. If we don’t even try and never give something a chance, how do we know if we may be really good at it?
The answer lies in the question.