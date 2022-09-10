It’s a busy Wednesday, you just knocked off work, or finished your to-do list and all you want to do is take a break. You sit down on the couch, pull your phone out and start scrolling because scrolling is “mindless.” But, wait, a half hour later your head does not feel cleared, in fact, it feels fuller than before! Everything still feels as hectic as it did before you sat down!
Now, let’s reshape this scenario.
It’s a busy Wednesday, you just knocked off work, or finished your to-do list and all you want to do is take a break. You find a trail just off the beaten path. The fresh air heightens your senses and you notice just how green the leaves look and the flow of the river over the rocks. It takes you a moment to realize how calm you feel and the clarity you now have. You feel refreshed and ready to carry on with the rest of your day with a sense of peaceful confidence.
According to Michelle Kondo, a research social scientist with the USDA Forest Service’s Northern Research Station, “The physiological response to being outside in nature is real, and it’s measurable. There are many physical and psychological benefits of nature that scientists have observed, which can better help us understand how nature supports wellness in the body, mind and community.”
Studies have shown that being outside is relaxing, reduces stress levels and decreases heart rates. Outdoor time can also restore our ability to focus and pay attention while also lowering the risk of depression. While our rural area does not have the air pollution and noise that bigger cities do, nothing beats the fresh air and quietness of nature.
Outdoor environments, even in urban areas, are motivating for people to get outside and exercise. From city parks to river access to trails and lakes Minnesotans have limitless outdoor opportunities just a few minutes away.
Spending time outdoors doesn’t always mean strenuous exercise. The benefits of being outside far outweigh being inside. Biking, running and hiking are great options and so are sitting and observing, meditating, stretching, and just being.
Winter time can be hard in Minnesota, with the decreased sunlight time and the cold, snow and ice, getting outdoors can be challenging! However, outdoor time is just as important during the winter months. Activities in the cold months can include walking, finding a spot to sit and listen to nature, sitting near a bonfire, and many of the winter sports. Just a few minutes outside every day can help boost your mood and calm your mind.
Finding nature in our lives is important at all ages, infants to the elderly. It helps boost your self-esteem, can help you become more fit, and is a great social connector to the wide world around you and also with friends and family.
The beauty we have in Minnesota is a sight to behold. When we get outside we connect with our inner selves on a deeper level. When we are calm and able to focus, the stressors around us start to shrink, our interactions with others are more positive and the world around us is happier.
Find a way to connect with nature in your week, all the benefits of the great outdoors have a positive impact on your health and wellness. Our bodies, minds, and community deserve the gifts of fresh air.
