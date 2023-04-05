Parents, this one is for us. All of us. Including me.
Last week, I wrote a column called "Excuses are like butts ... " I feel like I barely scratched the surface regarding excuses, but managed to dive right into a story about how a friend of my kids told me that he uses excuses to get away with bad behavior because when he breaks the rules, his parents just let him.
That's right, rules are broken and there is no disciplinary action.
Discipline is entirely necessary for teaching and training children to be well-adjusted and functional adults and members of society. It isn't something that we, as parents, can afford to be lax on.
I understand that we are all busy and tired and following through with disciplining children isn't cool or fun and can be thoroughly exhausting mentally and emotionally. I understand that it often takes more of a toll on us to follow through with discipline than it does to just let it go. But what is that teaching our kids? Truly ... what?
I have only ever gotten one legitimate response to that question: grace. Here's the thing about grace though, if every wrongdoing is meant with "grace," then nothing is truly learned as grace equates to lack of consequence which equates to "I do what I want." Is there a time and place for grace? Absolutely. Is that time and place every time, or even most of the time? No.
Parents are responsible to set rules, boundaries and expectations. Likewise, parents are responsible to follow through with consequences and disciplinary action for failure of children to abide by them.
Children, despite their immature thought process and decision-making, are intelligent. Making mistakes and bad choices is simply expected. Children cannot grow without appropriate follow through once they make those mistakes and bad choices because if there is no consequence, no discipline, there is no positive growth.
Notice that I didn't say there is no learning — there is always learning! Failure to discipline teaches children that they get to decide what they will or will not do and that rules and expectations do not matter. Every time a rule is broken or a bad decision is made and there is no discipline, that child respects rules and expectations less ... that child respects you, as a parent, less.
Children make choices, sometimes consciously, sometimes unconsciously. If they choose to break a rule, they are choosing disciplinary action — unless they have been programmed to believe that there is no such thing, which falls back on us as parents. Whether or not the poor decision was intentional (conscious) or unintentional (unconscious), it should be followed up on by the parent and, more often than not, disciplinary measures should be applied. Some kids need to learn to think before they act and make those unconscious bad decisions, but how can they learn if there is no consequence for their actions?
Children start learning instantly, so it is our responsibility as parents to start preparing them for their entire lives instantly, as well. It doesn't stop once they start school, it only get harder. New influences are introduced and you just never know what types of behavior they will learn and pick up on. Learning doesn't stop in high school, either, when the immature brains of our youth think they know everything and resist disciplinary measure more than ever — but they still need it, because they don't know all.
Once our children are out in society, out from underneath our roofs, they are more responsible for their own choices than ever. For those children to be successful, they need to learn early that actions have consequences — and it is our responsibility as parents to teach them that very important lesson by following through with our own rules and expectations and boundaries through the application of disciplinary action.
Discipline looks different for every child. I am not encouraging child abuse nor am I suggesting that there is a one-size-fits-all approach to the application. I am not a perfect parent and I fail in disciplinary actions just as often as effective disciplinary action changes for each individual child as they get older.
I will close with one final example that many parents can relate to — failure to complete homework.
If you find out your child has missing homework, they have failed to meet the expectation that homework is to be completed on time. The expectation still remains the same: do your homework. Completing the homework is not disciplinary action, completing the homework is following through with expectations. Disciplinary action would be taking action that is undesirable to your child that would not only matter to them, but teach them that undesirable choices results in undesirable outcomes.
In our house, the loss of electronics is a pretty effective disciplinary measure. After all, electronics are a privilege, not a right, and kids need to learn how to cope with boredom without burying their face in a screen.
Heather Kantrud is the general manager at Daily Journal Media in Fergus Falls.