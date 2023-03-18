As spring is hopefully fast approaching, we all need to get ready for the fifth season. For those of you who have not heard that term I am referring to the road construction season and it will hit downtown Fergus Falls soon. According to city of Fergus Falls communications manager, Jean Bowman, the street projects are Union Avenue from Fir to Lincoln and Lincoln from Union to Friberg. This will be street resurfacing, base patching and ADA improvements along with some curb, gutter and storm sewer replacement along Union Avenue. As of right now there is no specific time designated but we will have details by the end of April or early May regarding closures and detours etc.



