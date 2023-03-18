As spring is hopefully fast approaching, we all need to get ready for the fifth season. For those of you who have not heard that term I am referring to the road construction season and it will hit downtown Fergus Falls soon. According to city of Fergus Falls communications manager, Jean Bowman, the street projects are Union Avenue from Fir to Lincoln and Lincoln from Union to Friberg. This will be street resurfacing, base patching and ADA improvements along with some curb, gutter and storm sewer replacement along Union Avenue. As of right now there is no specific time designated but we will have details by the end of April or early May regarding closures and detours etc.
Also going on will be the Phase II Riverfront project. This will affect the parking lot behind the Federal Court House as it will reduce the parking capacity from 98 to only 46 parking spots during construction. As a result the city is asking for those affected to please consider alternative parking areas.
Downtown businesses should start thinking of their alley access and whether or not to permit the public to pass through on their way to Lincoln Avenue.
As the projects draw near to launch there will be a lot of information being released regarding who, what and when on various formats including the Daily Journal and our website.
This downtown road construction plan reminds me of when downtown Wahpeton was redone. It was a major project and the main concern besides getting it done as efficiently as possible was the survival of the businesses that would be affected and the possible reduction of sales tax collections. The city of Wahpeton went into action working with the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Office. A committee was formed that included local media (newspaper and radio) and a plan for construction promotions was hatched that included constant communication and bussing shoppers from parking lots not affected to specific areas downtown so they could shop. The businesses did a great job of offering specials and having their alley way entrances spruced up. Everyone tried to work together and the end result was that sales tax receipts were up compared to the previous year and to my knowledge all the downtown businesses survived what could have been a death knell.
If everyone works together this project (Fergus Falls downtown) will be successful and the end result will be a beautiful downtown area that is much needed.
