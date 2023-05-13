Opening fishing is upon us; a wonderful season for sitting on a calm, blue lake with a beverage of your choice, waiting for that big one to come around. While you sit on that lake in a semi-meditative state, you listen to the sound of one of our greatest state treasures: the loon. My family has long teased me about my love affair with the loon. On some of our vacations, it seemed that I had more loon pictures than kid pictures! The cry of the loon has the power to bring us close to the Creator in a split second.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?