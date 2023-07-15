While the Fergus Falls community was blowing up social media with the celebrity sighting of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in the Caribou Coffee drive thru, I was shoppin', movin' and groovin' in downtown Fergus Falls and at Spies Riverfront Pavilion at the Shop, Move 'N Groove event on Thursday!
I love participating in community events, and this one certainly was a fun time! Live music, happy kids running from activity to activity, the wonderful smells of Mother Goose & Beans kettle corn, chatting with people I haven't seen for a while ... All in all, it was a great time!
If you were at the event, you may have seen me wandering around taking photos. In addition to the one of Bleu on page A3, there are more on our website, which will also publish in next Wednesday's newspaper.
We are getting prepared for another community event at Spies Riverfront Pavilion, which will also have live music by Blue Red Roses, amongst other things, on July 28 — the Daily Journal Media 150th celebration of local journalism!
The event will kick off at 11:30 a.m., so people can pop over during their lunch break and enjoy the wonderful addition the pavilion has brought to our community. In addition to live music and some comments from various community and local journalism leaders, rumor has it there will be food and giveaways!
I can confirm that a contest will be announced via the email newsletter next week for two tickets to Jersey Boys along with transportation provided by Ottertail Coaches! You can stay in the know by getting signed up our newsletters at fergusfallsjournal.com/newsletters/.
We would love to see you at our community celebration! If you would like to get involved in the celebration itself, there is still time! Simply email adassist@fergusfallsjournal.com or contact your existing marketing specialist for more information!
