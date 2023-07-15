While the Fergus Falls community was blowing up social media with the celebrity sighting of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in the Caribou Coffee drive thru, I was shoppin', movin' and groovin' in downtown Fergus Falls and at Spies Riverfront Pavilion at the Shop, Move 'N Groove event on Thursday!



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?