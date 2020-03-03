I finally got a housekeeper! My neuropathy keeps me from cleaning my apartment to the self imposed standard set up over the years. And when my apartment gets upset, I get upset. So it was time.
I liked her even before she started cleaning. That was a good sign. She is middle-aged, married with three children. After a few minutes of getting to know one another, we got down to business.
I showed her the container with the cleaning supplies I had recently purchased at the Dollar Store. I led her to the utility closet where the vacuum cleaner was stored. We discussed the page of cleaning instructions I had written prior to her arrival. It was a long list. I assured her not to freak out if she couldn’t complete it in her two hour timeframe. She was fine with all my requests.
I retreated to my lift chair with my laptop. She retreated to the bathroom for her first plan of attack. It was going well.
Of course my control freak nature kicked in a few times. I asked her to put clean sheets on the bed as those fitted sheets are killers to us old people. She didn’t arrange my throw pillows the way I do, so I showed her how I would like it done in the future. Was I wrong? But it is my bed and it was her first time making it.
The top of my refrigerator received a good cleaning along with the two empty feline cookie jars resting on the cold appliance. The jars always remain bare because I would eat the contents before they could ever be digested. And I have to maintain my girlish figure!
Then the vacuum came out of hibernation. I had asked her to move my heavy lift chair and vacuum all the popcorn and other hidden treasures underneath it. But I forgot to tell her about the chair ghost, Frances-Frances. My ghost has been around for a couple years. I even wrote a column about her. It seems some outside force activates the lift mechanism (similar to a garage door opener) and it reclines by itself.
Of course Frances-Frances appeared as she was vacuuming. My poor housekeeper thought she had accidentally activated it and was very puzzled by my possessed chair. We had a good laugh over the sudden random appearance of my burgundy chair ghost.
And then she discovered my secret writing place. Under the burgundy chair were a half dozen pens. They were always disappearing and meeting under cover to discuss my future columns.
After the vacuuming was done, the carpet findings were dumped in the kitchen trash. And the cylinder of my bagless vacuum was wiped cleaned and returned to its parking space in the utility closet.
The two hours had flown by quickly. I was a happy camper as we said our goodbyes. She will be back in two weeks and start all over again And Frances-Frances will probably be waiting for her return. And so will I.
Jean Lemmon is a columnist for The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
