Well, I am sitting at my desk at the new location of the Daily Journal on 125 N. Union Ave., and wondering what to think of the new space. Although we knew that we would be moving here for quite some time (even got sneak previews and were able to plan our spaces) it still seems unusual to be sitting in the “new” newsroom.
I started working for the Daily Journal nearly 25 years ago. I was a paperboy and had a route that was in the old Journal building’s neighborhood. I would pick up my dad and I would pick up my papers from the 914 E. Channing Ave., building and I would sprint all over Peck Street, Hampden and Vernon avenues delivering the paper. We added a second route that covered the Green Acres Mobile Home Park three years later and I would venture through their as well.
In high school, I applied for a sports stringer job in hopes of one day becoming a journalist. Fascinated with the stylings of ESPN in the middle to late ’90s, I wanted to deliver the same flare and storytelling as they did in broadcast. There were several nights that I would go to sporting events with a camera, come back to the Journal and work until 10 p.m. or midnight.
After graduating college and moving back home, I found myself back at the paper as the new sports reporter. I eventually took over the role as sports editor after learning how to do layout for the paper.
I would leave for six months and came back as a regular reporter for a few months and then resumed my role as sports editor in 2012. In 2017, I was named managing editor.
I have worked for four different publishers, had a multitude of co-workers and have been a part of two different companies. To say that there was a lot of personal history at the old building would be an understatement.
When you move into a new place, there are things that you notice right away that eventually become background noise. While writing this column, the air conditioning is making a humming noise that makes me think I should throw some headphones on and continue my work. But this really is no different than the furnace/AC that the newsroom had to constantly hear at the other building. The only time it was peaceful at the office was when the AC went out (which created its own problems for the newsroom).
Another thing you begin to notice are the smells. At the new location, we have a subtle smell of new paint, mixed in with an old book smell (it was a library at one point). Still, it is a comforting smell and, actually, really relaxing.
Navigating a new building or home can also be a challenge. At the Channing building, I could sit inside in complete darkness and traverse through different areas of the facility with ease. “There is a chair usually here,” “watch out for that rack,” “lights are located about chest-high and on that wall,” etc.
The new location sits much like a maze. There are two entrance points, but not a lot of open wiggle room. The layout is pretty straightforward with little extra space to plan anything grand. Turning on the lights in the morning (if entering from the front), has become like playing Pac-Man. You try to get around a desk, attempting to get to the big pellet, but a ghost (co-worker) may be making their way to the front and you have to turn back around and try again later.
Still the excitement of the new building is all around. My co-workers are busy doing their work but taking time to venture into the areas of the building to check them out. I plan on taking a trip down to the archive area of the building to view the setup. While we are still in the process of moving all of our items over from the other building, I want to get a good grasp of my new environment so I can help others when they come in to visit, pay bills or talk.
Lastly, I hope that the new location will feel like home sooner than later. New digs are great, but operating in a foreign space makes it hard to avoid unknown pitfalls. Currently, the newsroom is right next to the front desk. This already became an issue during an interview as a call up front was stymying the interview being conducted. Almost a Murphy’s Law incident.
Anyway, we are back to where it began — downtown Fergus Falls. I look forward to our new home and the amazing space it provides.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
