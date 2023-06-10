Living a full life until the age of 95 was Bill Giesen, former vice president of Otter Tail Power Company. Bill was well liked and highly respected by company employees and OTP customers alike.
“Bill came up through the ranks to vice president but he was still the same Bill, counting others as equals in the operation of the company,” says Otter Tail Power retiree Lori Dawkins. “For Bill, that was who he was, no matter what position a person held. He was an exceptional person and appreciated throughout the company.”
Inside and outside OTP, Bill was a man who exhibited kindness, thoughtfulness, good humor and strong faith.
“Bill was such a nice man and was a good leader as our chairman of the Our Lady of Victory building committee, resulting in the construction of a new church” said Marlys Lucy. “I always enjoyed our friendship.”
From Fergus Falls, Giesen headed the branch offices for Otter Tail Power Company in Minnesota and South Dakota.
“Bill had a kind heart for helping kids in need,” said retired Fergus Falls High School Principal Jerry Horgen. “He and Otter Tail Power gave nearly everything I asked for. Bill exemplified the many good people who worked for the company.”
Also remembered is his late wife, Loretta.
For many years, as noted in Bill’s obituary, he and Loretta were involved with the Godchild Project, a volunteer organization that built schools and clinics for needy children. They made several trips to help build facilities in Guatemala.
Bill and Loretta spent much time and energy at home collecting donations of goods that helped the cause.
“The friendly, jovial, ever-smiling Bill Giesen became one of my fondest VIPs. Together, Bill and Loretta beamed of love and happiness,” said Sue Ecker Pardy, another employee of Otter Tail Power Company.
Many area athletes praised Gary Eide
Last week’s column about Gary Eide was the result of a phone call I received a month or so ago from Christian Haugen of Henning. He was a high school senior wrestler for the Hornets in 1959 when Eide was a Fergus Falls sophomore.
Haugen’s heavyweight class in those days started at 165 pounds. Eide was in a lower wrestling weight class.
Haugen and his fellow Henning wrestlers were in awe on how Eide could wrestle, and most often win, with only one arm. That’s something Haugen remembered to this very day.
Eide also excelled as an Otter football player, on both offense and defense.
“Gary was a tough competitor but had a warm and inviting personality, respected by his teammates,” says Ed Darby, a former teammate of Eide.
“During one game a group of us each contributed one dime to the pot. The Otter athlete who delivered the hardest hit took home the pot. The winner: Gary Eide.”
Eide remembers that story submitted by Darby. Nice guy that he is, Eide regrets hitting the opposing player that hard. The opponent, however, was not worse for the wear after the hard hit.
Remembering library pins
Back in the late 1940s and 1950s kids walked or biked to the Fergus Falls Public Library (FFPL) near the intersection of North Union and West Cavour Avenue during the summer months.
There was a good incentive to take part in the summer reading program. That incentive was a wooden pin that each youngster received after reading at least 10 books over the summer months.
Examples are a wagon from 1949, clown from 1950, cowboy from 1953, Liberty Bell from 1955, canoe from 1956 and wooden earth (globe) figure from 1957. Others included bookworms and other wooden emblems, with FFPL denoted on some of the pins.
Many baby boomers remember those days in the children’s section at the lower level of the public library. Entrance was on the north side of the building down the hill along Cavour Avenue.