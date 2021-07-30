Tom Glorvigen, a 1960 graduate of Fergus Falls High School (FFHS), has lived a life filled with adventure, challenges and personal success.
“He’s a quiet and private man who possesses a multitude of exceptional talents,” says his former FFHS classmate, former neighbor and close friend Ed Darby.
Many older residents in Fergus Falls remember Glorvigen as a star high school athlete. He is one of six people being inducted in 2021 into the Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce Sports Hall of Fame.
Fifty years ago Glorvigen headed to Montana then bought and built an RV campground on the historic Jefferson River (of Lewis and Clark fame). He sold his business in 2020 and is now retired.
“Not really, as it is not in Tom’s DNA to stand still,” Darby said.
A skilled craftsman, Tom built his house, horse stable, dog kennel, etc. In his spare time an ocean kayak took its place in the shop area.
“Tom is an avid outdoor enthusiast who is dedicated to participating and preserving the natural environment. He never missed the opportunity to explore nature to the extreme,” Darby said.
Glorvigen’s hunting and fishing skills knew no boundary. During bitter Montana winters, extraordinary experiences would be found in the Everglades, Florida Keys and Caribbean.
“Tom’s local reputation for raising hunting dogs, who were always seen co-piloting his truck, remains a vivid memory to the locals,” Darby said. “To those fortunate to drop in when Tom is home, his warm hospitality often led to a memorable meal which featured Tom’s garden-fresh ingredients grown and prepared by a man with gifted culinary skills.”
Today, in his late 70s, Glorvigen continues to downhill ski, take ballroom dancing lessons, ride his horses and has a truck full of dogs.
“Finally, for a chosen few, this fiercely independent man is a valued, devoted and loyal friend,” Darby says.
The county fair, then and now
The 2021 West Otter Tail County Fair has come and gone. For our family, attendance at the fair one of the four evenings was enjoyable.
Many of us long-time residents hearken back to the old days of the county fair when, until 1967, it took place east of the Fergus Falls Amory at a site that is now the location of Kennedy Secondary School.
Fairgoers remember climbing the hill near Friberg Avenue, across from the Armory, up to the main exhibit building.
It’s heartwarming that some things at the county fair, in 2021, were basically the same as at the old fairgrounds 54 years ago.
In the exhibit building this year, just like during the 1960s, were 4-H Club canned foods, cakes, pies and samples of crops, to name a few. Also in the exhibit building were booths with displays from downtown merchants.
The showing of farm animals was done in conjunction with 4-H members. Some members today, just like the old days, will go on and compete at the State Fair in St. Paul.
The late county agent Nick Weyrens would be proud of both the kids today and the adult 4-H volunteers.
Many old-timers still remember the late Knute Hanson who served as fair secretary for many years at the old fairgrounds. They recall Hanson, in Army khakis, riding around in his jeep, fixing this or fixing that.
Each year I still enjoy a ride on the always popular Ferris wheel, walking through the Fish and Game Club building, playing Bingo that’s run by the Elizabeth Lions Club, partaking of county fair food, visiting 4-H exhibits and taking time to visit with people.
4-H members serve food in their own building at the West Otter Tail County Fair. In the old days, across from the Armory, there were many concession stands and food buildings operated by Skogmo Café, area churches and others.
With the fair, some things change but thankfully many things stay the same.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
