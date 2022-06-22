God and sin

Men and women who have been elected to an office of leadership take an oath, usually with their hand on the Holy Bible. Why? The Holy Bible stands for truth and it IS truth.
In the first book — Genesis 1:27 — it reads: “So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.”
In the 2nd chapter, after God had created Adam and Eve, God gave them instructions regarding a certain fruit tree. Then Satan came and caused doubt in their minds by asking this question — “Did God really say that you must not eat from this tree in the garden?” After attempts to excuse their actions, Adam and Eve were cast out of the garden and sin entered the world.
In our current world, Satan is alive and well causing doubt by asking “Did God really say He created male and female?” When high school boys and girls feel that they should be the opposite of what their birth certificate says, Satan has been there creating doubt and confusion. When you listen to Satan, sin enters into your life.
Sin, a small three letter word, is what separates all of us from enjoying the wonderful gifts God has for us. Is there hope for anyone who has given in to the doubts from Satan? Yes, there is! Romans 6:23 says, “For the wages of sin is death (separation from God), BUT the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” 1 John 1:9 “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.”
Instead of listening to Satan, the author of doubt, listen to Jesus Christ who truly loves you — so much that He gave His life for you on the cross to forgive your sins and give you HOPE!
