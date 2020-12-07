The Christmas season is upon us. Up North the season kicks off with the first snowfall. The wait until after Thanksgiving is flat out too short as a cup of solitude is sorely needed as restorative recovery from the world at large beckons.
What is this time of year all about? The Christmas story tells it clear in the Gospels. It dances over the details of stomach-churning moments felt along the journey real time.
It reads, “The angel appeared.”
Mary asks, “How can this happen?”
She ultimately responds, “Be it done unto me according to Thy Word.”
The Biblical account did not turn into gossip of projected happenings all vying for the possibility of which version would get the most reads to amp up their ratings. No, apparently God spared us of much. Isn’t that just like him.
There was no paragraph detailing what Mary’s mom and dad had to say once she returned home with the news. No word at all about what Joseph told his folks. Just a quiet trust projected over this portion of scripture.
Don’t you wish an angel of the Lord would appear to calm a few of our fears and tell us straight away what we are to do?
Maybe when 2020 finds its way into history books, a few paragraphs summarizing it all will be a kindness offered so as not to traumatize yet another generation with all of the microscopic versions of what “really” happened. Perhaps the words will merely read, “It was a time of much turmoil, inner and outer, and yet God remained upon the throne.”
History has proven that God, in his kindness, had never shared more than our hearts could hold. He knew we needed protecting and offered the cup little by little. He gifted pause between the climactic components. In his kindness he offered a baby’s birth, the fleeing to safety from infanticide, a miracle or two or three, a donkey ride and on it goes. He was kind along the journey even when others were not so kind to him.
And, like Mary, may we grab hold of what it was all about, what it is all about, and what it will forever be all about. May we be kind to all others making their way on this journey this side of the veil. May we find room in the inn for all who are trying to enter into this world from not only the borders but the womb. May we project compassionate life, giving care to all at all stages and ages of this journey this side of the veil.
And, when we are misrepresented by presuppositions … may we, like Jesus, be kind enough to pray, “Forgive them Father, for they know not what they do.” And when we know that which we do, may we ask forgiveness from our kind God. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug is a columnist and can be reached at theologyinthetrenches.blogspot.com.
