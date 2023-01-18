Listening to what your body, mind and soul needs can be a difficult thing.
While reaching out for advice and engaging with someone you trust as a confidant and sounding board is healthy, I have found value in asking myself a lot of these questions first.
I’ve found answers to what I should eat, how I should train and what I should do by quieting myself and blocking the urge to address Google or another person on the matter.
While I certainly exist in the “unconsciously incompetent” category in many areas (I am humbled and dumbfounded anytime I step foot into a library), it is important to give the body and mind the respect it deserves and allow for wisdom you probably don’t know is already there.
Many know this, I think, as the term “gut feeling” is quite common. I’m not a fan of New Year’s resolutions, or maybe it’s just the overused term I’m not crazy about – just the sound of it brings to mind goals and ideas that are destined to fail, or things left undone that are excused solely because they were resolutions. I am keen on reviewing the past and looking forward to ambitions and visions though and one of mine is to heed and honor these inner thoughts and guidance on regular basis moving forward into 2023.
It is so easy to become overly engaged with technology and the noise of daily distractions, as these things often serve to clog the channels of inner thought and communication needed for forward movement in fresh ambitions and long-held dreams. The less time I spend on a screen, whether is be a computer or my phone, the better I feel.
Simple is often best and for this year, a core thread I’ll be weaving through my life will be that of getting back to basics. It’s stunning how difficult it is to make something pared-down and unadorned. Perhaps Antoine de Saint-Exupéry said it best: “Perfection is achieved when there is nothing left to take away.”
