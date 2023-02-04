Like many of you, we are planning to go south this winter for a short vacation. As a climate advocate, this always puts me in a conundrum. Air travel is one of the least efficient modes of travel when it comes to CO2 (particularly shorter flights) and yet it is difficult, nere I say impossible, to turn back the hands of time to a day where none of us travel by air.



