Like many of you, we are planning to go south this winter for a short vacation. As a climate advocate, this always puts me in a conundrum. Air travel is one of the least efficient modes of travel when it comes to CO2 (particularly shorter flights) and yet it is difficult, nere I say impossible, to turn back the hands of time to a day where none of us travel by air.
For a while, I was on a kick where I was committed to no longer traveling by air. With very mixed feelings, I turned down opportunities with at least two groups of friends to travel abroad. As a climate advocate, I want to limit my carbon footprint in any way that I can, but what about relationships? What about love? What about seeing this beautiful world that we want to save? I have come to realize that air travel cannot be all or nothing for me.
My trip to Arizona this winter is to visit my 83 year old father and my stepmom. Despite being a climate advocate, I am not willing to give up seeing my father and stepmom. I have friends who are climate advocates who have grandchildren who live on either coast and they certainly have to be able to see their grandchildren! Even though a good part of this climate battle is for the future of our grandchildren, what good is it if one has to sacrifice a relationship with them in the here and now?
Fortunately, there is a very easy way to be able to travel AND to care for the climate: carbon offsets. For a few years, I have used TerraPass as a way to offset my carbon emissions. Companies like TerraPass allow customers to calculate the carbon emissions from a variety of activities; air travel being one of them. By selling carbon offsets, the company funds carbon capture and renewable energy projects all over the world. Some examples include installing an aerobic digester at Grotegut Dairy Farm in Newton, Wis., protecting and reforesting land in Peru, Indonesia and Kentucky, as well as constructing landfill gas capture projects all over the world. TerraPass uses third party verifiers to validate their offsets and calculations. The company adheres to the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) developed by Verra and Climate Action Reserve (CAR).
TerraPass has a carbon calculator that makes it easy to figure out your carbon footprint and it calculates a dollar amount to offset your CO2. For my upcoming trip to Mesa, Ariz., my carbon footprint will be 980-lbs of CO2 and to offset this, TerraPass charges $7.83; a very minimal amount to help contribute to some projects which will help sequester the carbon from my flight.
Don’t get me wrong. The best decision that we can make is always to avoid CO2 emissions whenever possible. But, when we must emit, for love, work, or even just to enjoy the beauty of this planet that we are trying to save, try offsetting your emissions by checking out terrapass.com or many of the other available carbon offset companies … and enjoy!
