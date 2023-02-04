Last Wednesday, Daily Journal Media announced the first annual Golden Loon awards for high school fine art students and we could not be more excited. The event is county-wide and nominations are going on now, just go to our website fergusfallsjournal.com and scroll down to check it out. The awards will be handed out at a ticketed award event on Apr. 19, at A Center for the Arts in downtown Fergus Falls at 6 p.m.
As far as we can tell there has been nothing like this done in the region, ever, and that makes it exciting. There have been athletic awards/events but nothing to recognize students for fine arts. In fact when we started planning for this we visited with local school officials and fine art enthusiasts and everyone we met with was beyond excited for this type of event to become a reality. Some have said “it’s about time something is done to recognize these students.” I couldn’t agree more.
We first got the idea from our sister newspaper, the Capital Journal of Pierre, S.D. They have held a similar event for the last two years and it has become wildly popular and successful. When they first introduced the idea I was a bit skeptical about it, however, that skepticism quickly went away when it appeared that the event has become more successful than the high school sports awards events they host each year. The Golden Loon event is much broader in scope than what our sister newspaper is doing, however, the idea of handing out awards to fine art students is the same.
If you would like to get involved with this event as a judge or sponsor etc. please contact Daily Journal Media general manager, Heather Kantrud at heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com or call our office at 218-736-7511.
