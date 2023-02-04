Last Wednesday, Daily Journal Media announced the first annual Golden Loon awards for high school fine art students and we could not be more excited. The event is county-wide and nominations are going on now, just go to our website fergusfallsjournal.com and scroll down to check it out. The awards will be handed out at a ticketed award event on Apr. 19, at A Center for the Arts in downtown Fergus Falls at 6 p.m.



