This past Wednesday evening at A Center for the Arts we hosted and Tag Up presented the first annual Golden Loon Fine Arts awards event and it was a huge success. Tag Up created the very cool Golden Loon award/trophy and I have to say the awards were well received as they were definitely golden and matched the theme of the evening perfectly. Definitely something the recipients of the awards have to be proud of.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?