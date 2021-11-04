Many of us remember some great days of playing golf during the 1970s at the Pebble Lake Golf Course south of Fergus Falls.
For many people, such as Rona Nitz, those memories include not only golf but friendships.
“Many of us were involved with spring cleaning and painting,” she said. “City funds only went so far in order to keep the golf course and clubhouse in good shape.”
Back then two very active members of the Pebble Lake Golf Course were retirees Roy and Becky Island.
“In reality, they were unpaid workers who were volunteers and who gave back as a labor of love,” Nitz said.
“We also had a lot of fun with golf mixers, lunches and other great times at Pebble Lake,” she said.
Her list of women golfers is many, and they include Gunny Applequist, Marcie Trosvig, Donna Harlow, Eleanor Christopherson, Ann Skogmo Otteson, Laura and Doris Hotchkiss, Helen Mauch, Dee Gust, Sharon Boldenow and Janet Gervais.
Other names that come to mind for Nitz include Alice Ecker, Dorothy Dahlstrom, Peg Rose, Kay Nielsen, Marge Sanderson, Dorothy Williams, Mary Smith and Helen Ripka.
Well-known men’s golfers in the 1970s included Don “Lefty” Anderson, Barney Gervais, Ralph W. Johnson, Bernie Pretts, Don Mauch, Gary Boldenow, Roland Harlow, David Olson and many others.
Olson worked in the pro shop as the club manager. He also gave golf lessons.
There were the annual Pot O’ Gold and Labor Day classic tournaments. Duffers had fun taking part in the annual Ba-Kiss Golf Tournament organized by Bob Hotchkiss and Bruce Bakke.
Other golf course history
In 1960, the public golf course fairway just south of the Pebble Lake Beach led golfers to the first hole. Later, that fairway was changed to the back nine, becoming the 10th fairway.
That same year, 1960, was when the clubhouse was located near the first tee box, at the site of what’s now a golf storage facility. The clubhouse was atop a steep bank by the road descending to Pebble Lake Beach.
By 1966 golfers had a new clubhouse, up the hill from the old clubhouse. What was formerly the 16th fairway near the entrance to Pebble Lake, from the highway, became the 18th fairway following a reconfiguration of the golf course.
Many baby boomers remember being golf caddies in the early 1960s. A caddie was a boy or girl at Pebble Lake who pulled or carried a player’s golf bag and clubs for a modest fee.
Those days are gone, and caddies are mostly seen on the courses played by professional golfers.
In the late 1950s and early 1960s the golf pro at Pebble Lake was Fred Pehler Sr., assisted by his wife and two sons, Paul Jr. (Hop) and Fred. He taught golf to adults and kids alike.
Passenger train comments
Many thanks to those who forwarded comments to me after reading last week’s column about passenger trains stopping in Fergus Falls through 1971.
From Sherry Mjelde Landrud: “I remember leaving from the Great Northern station in Fergus for trips to Portland, Oregon. I went there to be picked up by my grandmother, Blanche Mjelde, who lived in nearby Astoria.”
From David Stigen: “I took the passenger train weekly from Fergus to Minneapolis while attending the University of Minnesota. I returned to Fergus to work weekends at the Ranch House, our family-owned business which today is the American Legion.”
From Karen Krueger: “We took the night train from Grand Forks to Minneapolis and had a sleeper car.”
From Janet Preus: “We picked up my dad, a minister, at the Great Northern train station after he attended meetings in Minneapolis.”
From Dan Larson: “If you attended UND in Grand Forks, taking the train was the way to go. A great and peaceful ride.”
Amtrak, which started in 1971, today has stops in Fargo and Detroit Lakes.