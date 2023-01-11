I made a critical decision in the spring of 1975. After 15 years as a New Jersey classroom teacher of English, speech and drama, I started my own business. Much of it had to do with salary. I was at the top of the pay-scale and my annual salary was a miserable 15,000 bucks. We were a family of five living on that pittance. Obviously, there was no way to provide college education for our three sons on my meager teaching salary.
There was another issue that troubled me. In the mid-1970s there was a push toward teaching-for-testing. It served as a way to evaluate teachers. They were graded on the results of their students’ standardized test scores. I have always felt there is more to education than memorizing information and producing answers on a test.
So what did I do? With my background in acting and theater production, I decided to leave the classroom and create my own touring educational assembly (lyceum) programs. As a classroom teacher, I sat through some deadly boring assembly programs. Some guy would be on stage with a microphone, rambling on and on and putting his audience to sleep.
These so-called specialists did not understand effective teaching methods. First, they did not consider that students, especially the younger ones, learn visually. Also, it takes props, movement and a dramatic voice to hold their attention. Fortunately, I was blessed with a strong voice and knew how to enhance my presentation with demonstrations using visual props, like artifacts, puppets, slide shows and shadow plays.
I took out a 500 dollar bank loan to create my first show. Our middle son Eric had a talent for photography. We built a darkroom in a spare room in our house and learned how to make “big prints.” These were four by five feet enlargements pasted on Masonite panels.
I launched this new venture the year before our country’s Bicentennial Celebration in 1976. Our country was 200 years old and we were looking back to our early days, as an English Colony. With that in mind, I created a program on Colonial craftsmen, blacksmiths, gunsmiths, glassblowers, weavers, etc. An historical museum in Flemington, N.J., had working craftsmen, showing visitors how their work was done. My son Eric photographed them and we made big prints, which became our stage scenery. (See photo).
This program centered on demonstrating how these crafts were created, and I brought students up on stage to participate in the activity. You see, I was teaching with visuals, demonstrations and drama -- all the techniques that I believed were effective educational tools. When I was written up by The New York Times, they titled the article, “He Doesn’t Go By The Book.”
This program started a 33-year career. I created new shows periodically, including one on dinosaurs, another on whales and one on Native Americans. I put together a show on inventors and one on Hawaii. My son Eric and I spent 6 weeks traveling around Australia, taking photos and interviewing Aussies like the famous folk singer, John Williamson. We titled the show “Australian Adventure.”
In 33 years, I did about 6,500 assembly shows in 1,500 different schools in 17 states and two foreign countries. The success of these shows provided money to send our three sons to college. Also, I was setting a good example for teachers: Get away from book-learning and involve your students in projects. Students learn through creative activities. You betcha!
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
