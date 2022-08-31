I once read this: we can turn our appliances off and back on again, but we cannot do the same to ourselves. Slow ourselves down, yes, but not turn back on again. Death is irreversible. That is why life is sometimes defined by the ability to die. Like the Red Queen, life must run in place as hard as possible, just to stay alive. We must cycle water and nutrients, remove toxins, repair ourselves and evade doom.
Viruses are undead. Simple bits of DNA or RNA in protein coats lacking a metabolism, they need a living cell to subvert to produce endless copies of themselves (me, me, me!) They kill their host, or cause it to become cancerous and go rogue. As they spread genes and cull life, they are key to our ecosystems. Still, heat, sunlight and plain old soap can destroy viruses.
Cells, the basic unit of life, became more complex and diverse over time. Changes to a cell is like trying to rebuild and refuel a motor while it is still running. The Red Queen’s race. Life is continuous. Inside you is something that has never known death, only endless change: an unbroken metabolic spark which began billions of years ago.
This miracle is because cells do not and cannot stop to split themselves. Given enough resources, they just shift processes and run duplicates in parallel as they begin to split. They do not stop running either to fuse genes with other cells to create daughter cells. Sex.
The earliest forms of sex were between neuter — sexless — gametes of equal size and did not always lead to cell division (reproduction) right after. But the math of complex systems is chaotic. Fusing two equal cells of increasing complexity while having both running at once became harder.
So an asymmetry developed in more complex lifeforms: larger gametes that contained nearly everything needed for new life, which we call female — and smaller gametes which we call male — but “smaller” is relative: the size can vary wildly between species or even within one. By stripping basic functions out of sperm, sex became more efficient — at a cost. Sperm are fragile and die.
I strangely thought about this recently when reading how bad things are at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), America’s tax collector, after 10 years of steep budget cuts under Republican-led congresses — 20% of its budget was slashed as the country grew!
Few organizations are more complex than a government agency. None are more essential to the metabolism of our government than the IRS. Cripple its efficiency and America sickens. Taxpayer burdens may be debatable, but there’s no decent excuse for skipping basic funding and upgrades and starving our nation’s ability to properly tax.
It wasn’t just the cuts. The IRS got an increasingly complex workload too — refunds, relief checks. Dismal results: insufficient, overworked workers doing complicated paper-bound processes in cramped quarters, due to a lack of newer technology (its computers are 20 to 50 years out of date).
We’ve seen the effects: Slower returns, delayed refunds, puzzling paperwork, insufficient auditing of corporations and the wealthy. The wrong people get audited and not enough of the right ones do. We have triple the billionaires we did in 2010 and many are tax evaders. America loses one trillion dollars a year in tax revenue which we could use for infrastructure and prosperity. One trillion dollars, with twelve zeros. Our annual budget was 4.9 trillion dollars in 2019. That’s not a small chunk of change!
A third of IRS employees (called agents) are due to retire, which means they need new hires to train all types: IT staff, clerks, accountants to process hundreds of million tax returns, program and upgrade computers, issue refunds, do customer service and bring it into the 21st century. This is a crisis.
Now, wealthy agitators confuse the issue. IRS “agents” are not all auditors or Special Agents (law enforcement). They’re the clerks who open the mail, who review your taxes, run the systems and make sure your taxpayer data is safe in a cyber-connected world. 78,000 IRS agents are minuscule compared to over 1 million people serving our country in the Armed Forces. Yet, without IRS employees and revenue, soldiers don’t get paid. Nothing gets paid. No lighting bolt will reverse that.
Such a deadly political virus attacking the IRS is very simple: shortsighted selfishness, multiplying itself endlessly, slowly killing the USA so they may flourish. For shame. A virus has no thought, no understanding. Humans have more.
This overdue fix will take a decade and cost far more than proper investment would have. The IRS must hire and train more folks to develop the new system while keeping the old running in parallel, without pause.