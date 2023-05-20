It is nearly graduation time at our local high schools and we need to celebrate their accomplishments. Graduation is a special time in the Lakes Area as we prepare to have yet another student body come of age and enter the world as adults. Whether their destination is college, military or work you can be sure that the seniors graduating from our area high schools are top notch. After all, the graduation rate in Minnesota is more than 83 percent or better.



