It is nearly graduation time at our local high schools and we need to celebrate their accomplishments. Graduation is a special time in the Lakes Area as we prepare to have yet another student body come of age and enter the world as adults. Whether their destination is college, military or work you can be sure that the seniors graduating from our area high schools are top notch. After all, the graduation rate in Minnesota is more than 83 percent or better.
Some other parts of the country are only graduating 50 percent of their students and could only dream of having a graduation rate so high. To get good quality fruit you have to pick from a quality fruit tree. In this case our schools are the fruit trees and they are producing good fruit. Our schools are typical of what you would expect to find in the Midwest, however, I firmly believe that if our schools were located in the South or a major metro area they would be private schools and you would have to pay tuition in order to attend.
The schools are good because the teachers are good. Our area has always been blessed to have many quality educators and we as a society expect nothing less. It’s a tough job when expectations are to be the best and yet, that is exactly what we get.
When you have quality students you have quality families, ever heard the saying “it all starts at home.” There’s a lot of truth to that and it is also important to know that we cannot completely blame the school when our child is not doing well just as the school cannot take all the credit when our child is doing good. Here in the Lakes Area we are proud of our students, their achievements and I wish them the best of luck on all their future endeavors.
