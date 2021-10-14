Francine Rivers wrote a book about an intrepid widowed grandmother. Instead of selling her home and huge garden she decided to invite her grandsons to spend part of their summers with her. The boys were expected to help with the garden in the morning and had the entire afternoon to run, swim, play and be boys all afternoon. Living in suburban California, the boys loved the freedom of the great rural outdoors and were soon asking to bring friends. Eventually a passel of eight boys showed up every summer for "Grandma Camp." They quickly learned that if they were late for breakfast, they were out of luck until lunch. They also learned through experience that if you did not work, you did not eat. Grandma was tough, loving, and loads of fun.
This year I am hosting "Grandma Camp" for the second time. The first was with just one grandson, this time with three, ages 5,7 and 11. It has been fun, invigorating, and exhausting. Upon arrival Sunday evening the boys were introduced to their bunks. An argument immediately ensued about who would sleep where. Eventually everyone settled in, selected their bunks and were ready for popcorn and a movie with Gramma and Grampa, followed by bedtime.
Camp started in earnest on Monday morning. The task for the day was to rake leaves. Much to my amazement, the project commenced early in the day while the leaves were still wet. Undaunted by the heaviness of wet leaves, the three boys collected 10 leaf piles. I inspected them with amazement. The plan was to reward the chore with a trip to Uncle Eddie’s, but alas, the ice cream shop was closed until Thursday. Undeterred by the change in plans, the boys continued to play outside. We tried to burn a few leaves, but they were too wet, so that plan was scrubbed. They did a little fishing with no results, lost a lure, tangled the line, and had a great time. The last event of the day was riding bikes through the tidy leaf piles. I wanted to warn them that they would need to redo their hard work, but decided they’d figure it out eventually. They had a blast.
Tuesday dawned warm and sunny. The boys were again out raking leaves. This time they raked all the destroyed piles into one huge pile. Pulling the picnic table up to the edge of the mound, they called me to witness and record their jump. At first it was just a leap into the leaves, but it grew into something much more technical. Each boy, starting with the eldest, did a full flip off the picnic table into the leaf pile while I recorded it for parents. It took my breath away, expecting someone to knock themselves out by hitting the table or landing wrong on the leaves. I had visions of an emergency trip to the hospital. I told myself to relax. My self-talk worked and I realized these boys had a trampoline at home, so such jumps and flips were no big deal. But they came in tired and hungry. After lunch we headed to town for a little grocery shopping. Yes there was begging at first, but a quick “no” short circuited any argument. We bought one bag of fruity Dyno-Bites cereal and all was well. The three were amazingly helpful as we bought and hauled groceries to the car. The next stop was the YMCA for an hour of swimming. Returning home tired and hungry, the boys wolfed down a half roaster of cheesy pasta and corned beef and were soon falling asleep in their chairs.
Wednesday promised to be rainy and did not disappoint. They ate Dyno-Bites until they were stuffed to the gills, then on to the day’s activities. Since we planned for a rainy day, we made chocolate chip cookies. The project took most of the morning with lots of help from everyone and no fighting! After eating a few cookies, no one was hungry for lunch. We capped off the kitchen activities by making and eating caramel apples.
It is 1:30 p.m. in the afternoon, I am writing my column for the Journal while doing a mountain of laundry and the three are watching "Ice Age." Since I hear laughter from all three of them, I know they are doing fine. I hate to depend on movies but what’s a grandma to do? Soon we will head to town for AWANA at church and Gramma will get a short reprieve while someone else entertains them.
Tomorrow we have plans to walk to the neighboring beaver dam if it’s not too muddy. If the weather cooperates, we may go on a bike ride, and probably rake more leaves. By the end of the day the boys will have packed their bags, brushed their teeth, and hopefully be tired enough to fall asleep quickly. Friday morning, we’ll be up early for caramel rolls and then pile into the car for the journey home.
"Gramma Camp" is not always easy. Yes, we have arguments and even challenges as to who is in charge. But the real beauty of the event is the relationship building. Children are quick to forgive. Once tempers cool, they are ready to play again. The connection with grandma and grandpa with these short week visits is priceless, making lifelong memories. I appreciate the idea from Francine Rivers. I’m not up to camp for eight boys, but I think three is perfect.
